

The British Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, performing a series of flypasts over Parliament Hill in Canada's capital, Ottawa, during a parade on Aug. 13. (Sac Hannah Smoker - Raf/British Ministry Of Defence/Handout/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Michael Taube, a Troy Media syndicated columnist and political commentator, was a speechwriter for former Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper.

Canada, like the United States, has a bicameral legislature at the federal level. But while the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate both have influential and meaningful roles, the same can be said only for Canada’s House of Commons — not its Senate.

Some reports suggest change is coming for the Canadian Senate, also known as the Upper Chamber or Red Chamber, after the Oct. 21 federal election to make it more important and relevant. Yet it’s hard to fathom that either Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or Conservative leader Andrew Scheer will ultimately make radical changes to an upper house that has needed reform for decades.

Canada’s Senate used to be an important body of sober second thought. According to the book “Canada’s Founding Debates” by Janet Ajzenstat, Paul Romney, Ian Gentles and William D. Gairdner, “as the upper house in a parliamentary democracy, it is expected to act as a check on the House of Commons.” Though most senators have been appointed by Canadian prime ministers rather than elected, they once provided the same vital purpose that U.S. senators did, and still do to this day: ensuring a legislature’s power doesn’t become absolute — and doesn’t overstep its political boundaries.

Unfortunately, the modern Canadian Senate is a pale imitation of its former self. It has essentially turned into a rubber stamp for Parliament and a permanent resting ground for patronage appointments. It’s also faced accusations of scandal, wasteful spending and regular feeding at the public trough. The enormous amount of time, energy and resources spent on controversies involving up to 30 Canadian senators has frustrated Canadians to no end.

This doesn’t mean there aren’t hard-working Canadian senators. Unfortunately, their efforts are continually clouded by the meaningless and costly actions of the once-influential chamber.

Some options for Senate reform have been floated over the years.

In 1987, the Reform Party of Canada (which became the Canadian Alliance, and later merged with the Progressive Conservatives to form today’s Conservative Party) proposed a Triple-E Senate model: equal, elected and effective. All senators would have been elected, and all 10 provinces would have received equal representation. This would have theoretically made the Senate a more effective political body.

Alas, Reform’s proposal never came to fruition. The Liberals and PCs, the only two Canadian parties at the time to have formed a federal government, opposed Senate reform in general. Why? Because appointing senators to a rubber-stamp legislature was to their political benefit, and they weren’t going to look a gift horse in the mouth.

Then-Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper, who always supported Senate reform, went to the Supreme Court of Canada in 2014 to get a ruling. When the highest court in the land came back and confirmed that the support of seven out of 10 provincial governments, representing 50 percent or more of the population, was needed to approve any changes, Harper dropped the matter altogether. In 2015, he decided to starve the Senate by refusing to make any further appointments — and let it die a slow death.

Trudeau attempted to change things in 2014 when he was still Liberal leader by expelling the Liberal Senate caucus and making them independents. This policy continued when he was elected prime minister the following year, and still stands today. In reality, it was a pointless gesture. The Independent Senate Group, the largest voting block in the Upper Chamber, is largely made up of Liberal appointees who still vote along party lines. Some members of the old Liberal Senate caucus also decided to recreate their group under a highly unoriginal name, the Senate Liberal caucus.

Scheer has mentioned he’ll start appointing Tory senators again if elected in the fall. That’s his decision, but it’s not the best strategic move.

Both leaders should consider some of the new Senate reform proposals. According to Peter Mazereeuw’s recent piece in the Hill Times, this may include the Independent Senators Group literally “disintegrat[ing] into a number of pieces” with some members joining Senate Liberals and Conservatives to form a new group. Some Independents may also attempt to “pull the Senate away from the partisan-affiliated, government-opposition structure it has had since it was formed.”

There’s an easier solution, however: scrap the Senate altogether.

Don’t spend another taxpayer dollar on this moribund legislature and let it collapse. The House of Commons could then operate as a unicameral legislature like in many other sovereign states, which is really what has been happening for decades. Many Canadians, both left-leaning and right-leaning, would support it — and this long-standing controversy would finally come to an end.

Read more:

Michael Taube: A conservative victory in Alberta spells more trouble for Trudeau

J.J. McCullough: The reaction to Trudeau’s scandal proves Quebec isn’t as powerful as it used to be

David Moscrop: An investigation found that Trudeau violated the law. Will voters care?

Michael Taube: An ex-prime minister tries to offend Trump, but embarrasses Canadians instead

J.J. McCullough: Canada needs to debate its unsustainable health-care system. The Democrats are showing us how.