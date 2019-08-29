Opinion writer

* Miriam Jordan and Caitlin Dickerson report on a new bit of villainy from the Trump administration:

Without notice, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services eliminated a program this month that had allowed immigrants to avoid deportation while they or their relatives were undergoing lifesaving medical treatment. Called “deferred action,” the program had provided a form of humanitarian relief from deportation for at least 1,000 applicants every year, and was renewable every two years. The Trump administration also recently eliminated a program that allowed immigration judges to end the deportation cases of others with sympathetic circumstances. Taken together, these changes have made it all but impossible for people who were previously considered safe from deportation to defend themselves if they are picked up by federal immigration authorities, some experts said.

What possible reason could there be to go after 1,000 people getting lifesaving treatment? It’s just monstrous.

* Matt Zapotosky reports on the latest criticisms of James Comey:

Former FBI director James B. Comey violated FBI policies in how he handled memos that detailed his controversial interactions with President Trump, setting a “dangerous example” for bureau employees about substituting personal righteousness for established rules, the Justice Department’s internal watchdog found in a report released Thursday. The inspector general criticized Comey for keeping the government documents at his home, engineering the release of some of their contents to the news media and not telling the bureau to whom he had given them — even after he was aware that some contained classified information.

“Substituting personal righteousness for established rules” is pretty much how Comey got Donald Trump elected.

* Jennifer Rubin explains how the good inspector general buried the real news in his own report -- that Trump lied relentlessly about Comey, and that the IG exonerated Comey by Trump’s own standard.

* Matt Viser and Greg Jaffe report on the moving war story that Joe Biden told, which also happens to be false.

* A new Quinnipiac poll finds that 93 percent of Americans support universal background checks, 82 percent support gun licenses, and 60 percent support a ban on assault weapons.

* Paul Brandus says there’s a real threat from China, but it isn’t the one Trump is obsessed with.

* Erik Wemple looks at the controversy over the New York Times writing a retrospective on the Tea Party that didn’t bring up race.

* Jeff Hauser and Eleanor Egan make a good case that Democrats need to make Trump’s incompetence a big issue in 2020.

* Maia Szalavitz says that as we hold pharmaceutical companies accountable for the opioid crisis we shouldn’t leave people who struggle with pain behind.

* Avi Selk unpacks the idea that this is the most important election of our lives.

* Eve Fairbanks says that the rhetoric of today’s conservatives is eerily similar to the rhetoric of whites in the antebellum South.

* Aaron Blake says Trump should be careful about picking fights with Fox News, because he needs them more than they need him.

* And Amanda Marcotte tracks how Trump can’t stop sending messages of support to white supremacists.