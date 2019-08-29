

President Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Group of Seven summit in Biarritz, France. (Erin Schaff/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

You think President Trump had trouble with Jewish voters in 2016? “For President Donald Trump to state that American Jews have dual loyalties is not only a disgraceful use of his platform as the leader of the free world, but it’s also an anti-Semitic attack that should be condemned by Jews everywhere.”

If you can’t meet a 2 percent requirement, your campaign is in deep trouble. “A handful of candidates have raised concerns with the DNC’s handling of the primary debates, voicing frustration with everything from the donor requirement to the committee’s list of approved pollsters.”

This spells trouble. “For the first time since President Trump was elected, more voters say that the national economy is getting worse than getting better, with 37 percent saying it is getting worse, 31 percent saying it is getting better, and 30 percent saying it is staying the same.” And we’re not in a recession yet.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament is deeply troubling. “Britain’s political system remains too deeply entrenched to be destroyed by one man or even one political crisis. … But while it would be a huge exaggeration to say that Johnson’s attack on Britain’s unwritten constitution spells the death of parliamentary democracy, it is equally futile to deny that he is trying to stop the country’s democratic institutions from shaping a decision of enormous importance.” Horrendous.

The trouble is Trump doesn’t consider them to be Americans. “President Donald Trump is already picking a fight with Puerto Rican officials as a tropical storm barrels toward the island, showing insensitivity to Americans still recovering from one crisis and facing another.”

Former defense secretary Jim Mattis says we’re in trouble. “All Americans need to recognize that our democracy is an experiment — and one that can be reversed. We all know that we’re better than our current politics. Tribalism must not be allowed to destroy our experiment.”

The trouble we are in was a long time in the making. “In other words, our constitutional checks and balances have so eroded that the presidency can be—and has been—hijacked to serve the ineradicable pathology of a man who would obliterate that design altogether. For Trump, even public policy is personal: the only organizing principle for his wildly oscillating stances is the desire to perpetuate himself in office by any means available.” Read the whole thing.