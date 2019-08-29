No, Attorney General William Barr doesn’t have a conflict of interest! Ho ho hotel!
More from Ann Telnaes:
Trump’s performance at the G-7 is no laughing matter
Trump suggests a conflict of interest for the next G-7
No, Attorney General William Barr doesn’t have a conflict of interest! Ho ho hotel!
More from Ann Telnaes:
Trump’s performance at the G-7 is no laughing matter
Trump suggests a conflict of interest for the next G-7
We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.