Opinion writer

* Read this and imagine the Armageddon we’ll see among President Trump’s supporters if he loses in 2020:

President Trump suggested Friday that he and his supporters should be “given our stolen time back” in light of a Justice Department report that found former FBI director James B. Comey violated FBI policies regarding memos that helped spark the special counsel investigation. It was not immediately clear what Trump meant, but in May he shared a tweet by a supporter that said he should have two years added to his term as compensation for having endured the investigation of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III into possible coordination between Trump’s campaign and Russia. “The disastrous IG Report on James B. Comey shows, in the strongest of terms, how unfairly I, and tens of millions of great people who support me, were treated,” Trump said in a tweet, referring to the Justice Department’s inspector general. “Our rights and liberties were illegally stripped away by this dishonest fool. We should be given our stolen time back?”

Putting aside the ludicrous idea that the Comey affair somehow delegitimizes the special counsel’s findings of extraordinary serious corruption, misconduct, and likely criminality by Trump, this sort of thing signals that he will likely not leave office, should he lose, without doing as much damage as possible.

* Politico unravels the mystery of the firing of Trump’s personal assistant:

Madeleine Westerhout, who left her White House job suddenly on Thursday as President Trump’s personal assistant, was fired after bragging to reporters that she had a better relationship with Trump than his own daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump, and that the president did not like being in pictures with Tiffany because he perceived her as overweight. ... The critical comments happened at an off-the-record dinner, according to two people familiar with the matter, that Westerhout and deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley held earlier this month with reporters who were covering Trump’s vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Westerhout also jokingly told the journalists that Trump couldn’t pick Tiffany out of a crowd, said one of the people.

Good to see that only serious and consequential affairs continue to consume the energy of the great minds inside the West Wing.

* Bloomberg reports that U.S. consumer sentiment has fallen to its lowest level of the Trump presidency, and comments:

The increasingly downbeat mood suggests growing concern about trade policy uncertainty and a potential economic downturn are weighing on attitudes. Sentiment may face further headwinds as the trade war with China escalates, with additional tariffs set to go into effect Sept. 1.

Remember that the trade war is set to escalate in September -- bigly.

* A new Inside Elections poll finds Democrat Dan McCready with a four point lead in the closely watched North Carolina special House election, in a district that Trump won by over 10 points.

* Jim Tankersley, Alan Rappeport, and Nelson D. Schwartz have some granular reporting illuminating how companies are struggling to cope amid the uncertainties created by Trump’s wildly erratic moves on trade.

* David Drucker reports that Republican insiders -- yep, Republicans -- are worried that Trump is overconfident about winning Texas and that he doesn’t understand the political threat posed by the state’s diversification.

* Lisa Rein has a beautifully reported and wrenching expose looking at the human toll of terrible institutional failures at the VA.

* Eric Levitz details a range of sensible progressive proposals that are often derided as “radical” but would have overwhelming public support.

* Eve Fairbanks offers a deep dive into the language of the American right and its roots in the 19th century.

* Paul Krugman explains how Trump’s nationalist worldview superficially appeals to farmers in Trump country even as its collision with real-world complexities is badly damaging their livelihoods.

* Molly Jong-Fast excoriates Tulsi Gabbard and Marianne Williamson for griping about getting shut out of the next debates, and notes that they should accept that their low levels of support are the problem here.

* And political scientist Ross Baker meditates on the challenges of talking to students about the virtues of the American political system at a time when it produced a President Trump.