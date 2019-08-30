

Anti-Brexit demonstrators in London on Thursday.

Last time we heard from President Trump, he claimed to be an environmentalist. “The Trump administration laid out on Thursday a far-reaching plan to cut back on the regulation of methane emissions, a major contributor to climate change. . . . The rollback is particularly notable because major energy companies have, in fact, spoken out against it — joining the ranks of automakers, electric utilities and other industrial giants that have opposed other administration initiatives to dismantle climate-change and environmental rule.”

It’s a good thing he couldn’t buy his way into the debate’s last 10. “Tom Steyer just lost a $16 million bet. The Democratic hedge fund billionaire leapt into the presidential campaign late with a clear plan: use his mega-wealth to buy his way into the televised party debates, and then use that platform, and his unelected outsider persona, to challenge the front-runners.”

I would have liked to have seen Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.) be among the last 10 debaters. “Bennet is among several candidates in the race who claim credit for the Democratic primary moving from embracing Medicare for All to reconsidering whether getting rid of private insurance entirely is what people want.” Credit him that, and perhaps there is still a path.

Democrats hope this is the last word on the subject. “Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said Thursday she will not run as an independent candidate if she fails to win the Democratic presidential nomination.”

I trust we’ve heard the last of snatching funds for Trump’s wall. “As Dorian churns toward Florida, forecasters said the storm could grow into a Category 4 hurricane, threatening the state with deadly storm surges and winds.”

Brits wage a last stand for democracy. “British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced defections from senior allies Thursday as a backlash built and opponents planned legal challenges to his decision to suspend Parliament to push his Brexit plans. . . . The resignations came after protesters jammed streets in cities around the country, including in London, Edinburgh and Manchester. Outside of Parliament, demonstrators chanted ‘stop the coup!’ A petition calling for the government to stop the suspension quickly surged past 1 million signatures.”

Here is the latest — but not the last — effort to trample on congressional oversight authority. “The House Oversight Committee’s chairman demanded the Trump administration provide 'meaningful access' to immigrant detention centers after federal officials barred the panel’s staff from touring Customs and Border Protection facilities. ‘This is not the way effective oversight works,’ Maryland Democrat Elijah Cummings wrote in a letter Thursday to acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan.”