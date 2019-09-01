

President Trump attends a Federal Emergency Management Agency briefing on Hurricane Dorian at FEMA headquarters in Washington on Sunday. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Who said it?

1. “They absolutely are a homeland security threat. In our counterterrorism strategy and approach, domestic terrorism has taken a frontline focus for us.”

2. “We’re left . . . wondering what, if anything, will come from this other than further discussion.”

3. “These tariffs are punishing farmers across this country . . . We see a tax on the American consumer that averages about $900 a household. And we’re hurtling the world and this economy into recession.”

4. “He got updates . . . while he was playing golf.”

5. “The rhetoric that we’ve used, the thoughts and prayers that you just referred to, it has done nothing to stop the epidemic of gun violence.”

