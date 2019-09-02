

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Iowa Federation of Labor convention in Altoona, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall)

Opinion writer

President Trump bluffed and bullied and lied his way through each of the Republican presidential primary debates in the 2016 cycle. Those not enamored of his shtick were convinced that he embarrassed himself in every one of these and “lost.” His fans ate it all up, delighting in the insults and inanities. The debates changed nothing, aside from accelerating the demise of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), who was pummeled by New Jersey’s then-Gov. Chris Christie about as badly as anyone has been in one of these events.

Hillary Clinton held her own in the 2016 primary debates and by any rational standard won the general-election debates against Trump. Ultimately, James B. Comey’s foolishness, Russian interference and white grievance-mongering defeated Clinton, not anything that happened on the stage.

There are precious few instances in which a candidate’s debate performance destroyed his chances. President Gerald Ford’s infamous remark “There is no Soviet domination of Eastern Europe . . . I don’t believe the Poles consider themselves dominated by the Soviet Union" was the rare exception to the rule that a single answer can doom a candidates. Then-Vice President Al Gore’s sighing, eye-rolling and obvious disdain for then-Texas Gov. George W. Bush in the 2000 general-election debates did him no favors, but it’s hard to conclude those debates were decisive in an election that was essentially a tie.

As we look ahead to next week’s Democratic presidential debate, it would be wise to temper expectations for some decisive moment. By now the candidates have figured out how these things work, they’ve prepared and they’ve learned to prepare. And some of them may have figured out that, if anything, the debates are an exercise in avoiding disaster. Any polling bump from a great line will be temporary. Like the Hippocratic Oath, the first rule of debates remains “Do no harm.”

One silly meme after another — now the New York Times says Biden really doesn’t want to be out there — underscores the gap between political reporting and voter perception. Likewise, the debate hype falsely suggests that millions of voters will change their impression of candidates, especially of one contender developed over decades, based on a single answer.

How, then, do former vice president Joe Biden’s opponents oust him? Well, they won’t, at least at the debates. After a rusty first debate, Biden has figured out how to do well enough to avoid the dreaded “Biden stumbles!” headlines. If anything, his reservoir of knowledge and experience is likely to impress voters who’ve been told by the media he’s a gaffe-prone, clueless candidate. (Ironically, the first debate lowered expectations for Biden to such an extent that subsequent debates are more likely to get a passing grade.)

More likely than not, the race in January 2020 will look pretty much the way it does now, which is pretty much the way it has looked since the spring, with the crucial exception that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has narrowed the gap with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

The Democratic primary race, if it changes at all, most likely will shift in the weeks running up to the Iowa and New Hampshire contests, and then be shaped largely by the results there. If, for example, Biden wins one or both, his chances of becoming the nominee soar. If, let’s say, Sanders comes in third or fourth, he’ll limp through the rest of the race. If Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) does better than expected and then breaks through in South Carolina, she may become the most viable alternative to Biden.

Biden’s most serious risks are these: Democrats come to see that any of the top four or five candidates are entirely “electable” against an unraveling, downright crazy incumbent; one or more of Biden’s opponents catch fire in the weeks before Iowa and New Hampshire (as then-Sen. John McCain did in New Hampshire in 2008 and Barack Obama did in Iowa in the same year); or the not-Biden alternative quickly comes down to a single person who can capture the African American vote.

Provided Biden does no worse than he did in the second debate, his rivals and their supporters will need to settle in for the next few months to see if one or more of the risk factors come to pass.

Read more:

Jennifer Rubin: Only one debate night, but will it be any better?

Jonathan Capehart: Biden’s dueling narratives: One good, one not so much

Dana Milbank: Joe Biden isn’t just a gaffe machine. He’s the Lamborghini of gaffes.

Dylan Byler: What early polls can — and can’t — tell you about who will be the Democratic nominee

The Ranking Committee: Here’s how we get a brokered convention