

Former deputy assistant to the president Sebastian Gorka argues with Playboy White House reporter Brian Karem outside the White House on July 11. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

In a hearing last Tuesday in the Brian Karem case, regarding the White House’s decision to suspend the Playboy magazine White House correspondent’s press pass, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras signaled to the assembled lawyers that his duties now consisted of assessing the professional conduct of journalists. What if a reporter “drops his pants and moons the press secretary”? he asked. The hypothetical was designed to help him "figure out where the lines are,” said Contreras.

Why not leave that job to the media, judge?

Consider the Neil Munro precedent. In June 2012, Munro, then with the Daily Caller, appeared at a Rose Garden address from President Barack Obama, who was explaining a decision regarding deportation. The occasion wasn’t a news conference; it wasn’t one of those helicopter-in-waiting Q&A sessions; it wasn’t anything of the sort. But Munro tried to convert it into such a moment, by shouting interruptions at the president.

“What about American workers who are unemployed, while you import foreigners?” shouted Munro.

Obama hadn’t expected an interruption: “And the question — to your question, sir — and the next time I prefer you let me finish my statements before you ask a question — is this is the right thing to do for the American people?" said the president.

After Munro followed up, Obama ripped away, “I didn’t ask for an argument, I’m answering your question. It is the right thing to do for the American people,” he said. "And here is why. Here is the reason, because these young people are going to make extraordinary contributions.”

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson defended his colleague, saying, "Politicians don’t get to make a statement and then retreat to a fortified castle...our job is to find out what’s going on with federal government on our time-table.”

Tony Fratto, who had worked in the George W. Bush administration, tweeted:

Reporters don't interrupt presidential statements. Period. @NeilMunroDC should be banned from WH. #fb — Tony Fratto (@TonyFratto) June 15, 2012

Politico called it a “surprising breach of etiquette.” Caren Bohan, then the president of the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA), told the Huffington Post, "It was discourteous. It’s not the way reporters who cover the White House conduct themselves.”

Such scoldings were the extent of the consequences for Munro and the Daily Caller. The White House refrained from messing with the Daily Caller. And the WHCA deliberated on the matter before deciding to take no formal action. “We were all pissed about what happened,” then-WHCA secretary Julie Mason told the Erik Wemple Blog at the time. “But it’s a big leap from being pissed to taking action against a news organization. We also felt that despite the statements made afterwards [by Carlson et. al.] that this is what reporters should be doing, all the bravura talk — we didn’t feel that this was an incident that would be repeated.”

You know what? She was right.

The Munro incident and the Karem incident rest in different contextual baskets. Munro “heckled” the president, in the judgment of many onlookers — one of many instances of boisterous behavior by White House reporters, according to a brief on behalf of Karem by attorney Ted Boutrous. Karem engaged in spirited joking and verbal jousting with the president’s supporters after a social media summit at the White House. Far from interrupting President Trump, Karem waited until he finished some comments before asking if he’d take questions. The president wasn’t in the mood.

At that point, Karem made what he called a Rodney Dangerfield-style joke about the pro-Trump crowd in attendance and otherwise behaved as a loudmouth. More details here on the whole ruckus. To punish Karem for his conduct, the White House suspended his hard pass. In seeking to justify its action, the White House has argued that Karem’s behavior was "unacceptable and disruptive.” Disruptive to what, exactly? People milling about the Rose Garden after an event?

In that very question lies the infirmity of the White House’s case; it hasn’t shown that Karem has compromised or threatened any official proceeding whatsoever. If he did, he’d hear it from his peers. And the White House wouldn’t have to waste tax dollars pursuing him. Small government fortifies the First Amendment.

