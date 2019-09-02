

On Sunday, officials investigate the scene near a shooting in Odessa, Tex. (Callaghan O'Hare/Reuters)

Opinion writer

What will it take to get Republicans to budge? “A 17-month-old baby. It’s perverse that we live in a society where this is allowed to happen. My heart goes out to all those affected by today’s mass shootings in Odessa and Midland, Texas,” tweets Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

President Trump’s idolizers never budge, never self-reflect. Peter Wehner calls them out: “People like @GovMikeHuckabee would fight tooth & nail to defend the Bible’s inerrancy, targeting those who challenge that position; yet they conduct themselves is ways so antithetical to the ethic/approach of Jesus.”

Their refusal to budge in the face of violence and threatened imprisonment should inspire us. “Protesters took to the streets in the Wan Chai district, many joining a Christian march, while others demonstrated in the Causeway Bay shopping district in the pouring rain. … On the 13th weekend of protests, demonstrators — chanting ‘stand with Hong Kong’ and ‘fight for freedom’ — gathered outside government offices, the local headquarters of China’s People’s Liberation Army and the city’s parliament, known as the Legislative Council.”

If British Prime Minister Boris Johnson won’t budge, a no-confidence vote will be essential. “From Bodmin to Berlin, Bristol to Oxford, tens of thousands of people took to the streets in towns and cities across England, Scotland and Wales on Saturday to vent their fury at Johnson’s plan to suspend parliament.”

Although Iowa won’t budge from its caucus format, expect turnout to be through the roof. Des Moines Register polling guru J. Ann Selzer says, “Typically, at this time in the cycle, we have a majority of people on the probable side. But in our June poll, we had 62 percent of in-person attendees saying they would definitely participate. So that is a signal to me of probably stronger interest, more activation.”

If Trump does not budge, we are heading for an economic wipeout. “President Trump’s trade war with China entered new territory on Sunday as his next round of tariffs took effect, changing the rules of trade in ways that have no recent historic precedent and driving the world’s two largest economies further apart.”

Anyone who believed Trump was going to budge on guns got snookered. “President Donald Trump on Sunday said that a mass shooting that took place a day earlier in Texas ‘really hasn’t changed anything’ about how lawmakers are approaching gun control legislation.”

