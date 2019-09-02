

Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a caucus-night watch party at the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Feb. 23, 2016. (Ethan Miller/Photographer: Ethan Miller/Getty)

Opinion writer

UP: Courageous Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters

DOWN: President Trump’s support for democracy

UP: Alarm over Trump’s revealing of sensitive images

DOWN: Evidence of any coherent Iran policy

UP: Disloyal Trump aides

DOWN: Using nondisclosure agreements to shut up ex-aides

UP: Recession fears

DOWN: Any long-term benefit from Trump tax cuts

UP: Cutting the Democratic debate field down to 10

DOWN: Allowing more candidates to qualify for the October debates

UP: Media overreaction to an outlier poll

DOWN: Likelihood media will learn from overreacting to an outlier poll

UP: Media coverage of former vice president Joe Biden’s gaffes

DOWN: Voters who care about Biden’s gaffes

UP: Building on the Affordable Care Act

DOWN: Medicare-for-all

UP: Anticipation that former defense secretary Jim Mattis will attest to Trump’s unfitness

DOWN: Mattis’s willingness to attest to Trump’s unfitness

UP: Support for gun-safety measures

DOWN: Trump’s willingness to break with the gun lobby

