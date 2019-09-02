UP: Courageous Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters
DOWN: President Trump’s support for democracy
UP: Alarm over Trump’s revealing of sensitive images
DOWN: Evidence of any coherent Iran policy
UP: Disloyal Trump aides
DOWN: Using nondisclosure agreements to shut up ex-aides
UP: Recession fears
DOWN: Any long-term benefit from Trump tax cuts
UP: Cutting the Democratic debate field down to 10
DOWN: Allowing more candidates to qualify for the October debates
UP: Media overreaction to an outlier poll
DOWN: Likelihood media will learn from overreacting to an outlier poll
UP: Media coverage of former vice president Joe Biden’s gaffes
DOWN: Voters who care about Biden’s gaffes
UP: Building on the Affordable Care Act
DOWN: Medicare-for-all
UP: Anticipation that former defense secretary Jim Mattis will attest to Trump’s unfitness
DOWN: Mattis’s willingness to attest to Trump’s unfitness
UP: Support for gun-safety measures
DOWN: Trump’s willingness to break with the gun lobby
