

(Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Opinion writer

That sound you heard this afternoon was the entire Democratic Party letting out a giant sigh of relief:

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D) announced Tuesday that he will stay in the Senate and not run for governor in West Virginia, passing on a challenge to a Republican incumbent strongly backed by President Trump. Manchin, 72, served as governor from 2005 to 2010, and last year considered retiring from the Senate before reluctantly agreeing to seek reelection in a state that Trump carried handily in the 2016 presidential race. He was narrowly reelected to a six-year term. After months of publicly musing about making another gubernatorial bid, Manchin, considered the most conservative Democrat in the Senate, said he thought he could be more effective by staying there.

In some ways, this is a surprising decision. Like other governors turned senators, Manchin has long complained about how the Senate is basically a bunch of people sitting around talking all day without actually doing very much. Sure, it has its attractions — you get to work on national and international issues and to grind any legislation you want to a halt — but it’s not exactly action-packed, in the sense of making decisions and watching them affect people’s lives. Lately it’s been downright dull, beacuse Congress has been doing almost no legislating at all.

Which is why many people assumed Manchin would run for governor again. This was extremely distressing for Democrats, because he’s pretty much the only person from their party who could possibly win a statewide race in West Virginia, where Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election by 42 points.

Had Manchin stepped down, there would have been a special election to fill his seat, which Republicans would almost certainly have won. That would have made it even harder for Democrats to take back the Senate in 2020. They need a net gain of three seats to get to a 50-50 split, and there are only about a half-dozen seats that look competitive (though if Trump is on his way to getting blown out, the number could rise).

And it’s impossible to overstate how important Senate control is for the next presidency. If a Democrat wins the White House and Republicans keep control, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will devote every bit of intestinal fortitude, legislative trickery and outright moral shamelessness he can muster to making that presidency a failure in every conceivable way. That not only would mean zero significant legislation being passed — no health-care reform, no gun reform, no action on climate change, no increase in the minimum wage — it would also probably mean a paralyzed executive branch.

McConnell could well declare that he’ll only allow the president’s Cabinet nominees to be confirmed if they’re Republicans he personally selects for each department. And filling Supreme Court vacancies? Forget it. If you think Republicans would never go that far, I’d invite you to review the history of the GOP’s last decade.

Perhaps that specter is what persuaded Manchin to do his part for the party and hold on to his seat. On the other hand, he may have decided that he really can get a lot more done in the Senate.

Which, depending on what you think it means to get things done, might be true — if there’s a Democrat in the White House. Should it happen, and should Democrats take the Senate, it will surely be by a thin margin, maybe even a single vote. And in that case, Manchin could become the most important senator in the United States.

All the new president’s legislative ambitions would depend on him. He could ask for anything he wants. More money for West Virginia? Naturally! The watering down of health-care legislation? You bet! Favors for the coal industry? Of course!

All of which is why Manchin staying around is a mixed blessing for Democrats. He’ll be there to give them control of the chamber, but if they need his vote, he’ll likely inevitably demand that progressive legislation be made more conservative to satisfy him. The man who first ran for the Senate with an ad in which he took a rifle and shot a bullet through a cap-and-trade bill meant to reduce carbon emissions is going to be a major thorn in the side of progressives.

Don’t be surprised if a couple of years from now, liberals talk about Manchin the way they used to talk about the odious Joseph I. Lieberman, who devoted the last years of his public career to spite against the lefties he believed had wronged him.

So Democrats should be happy Manchin is staying. But not too happy.

Read more:

E.J. Dionne Jr.: Real change after 2020 depends on who controls the Senate

Paul Waldman: Democrats’ chances of taking the Senate just got better

Lisa Murkowski and Joe Manchin: It’s time to act on climate change — responsibly

Katrina vanden Heuvel: The battle for the Senate demands Democrats’ fierce focus