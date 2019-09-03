

Former vice president Joe Biden speaks during the Presidential Gun Sense Forum last month in Des Moines. (Scott Morgan/Reuters)

Opinion writer

Veterans of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign must get nasty flashbacks when they see the New York Times create out of whole cloth a “think piece” on the Democratic front-runner, accusing the presidential candidate of lacking a message, purpose or direction. In this case, it was a piece entitled, “Does Joe Biden Want to Be Doing This?” that suggests Biden has no overarching purpose or vision and lacks the stance of a happy warrior.

I suppose the attitude is that the media are obligated to go after the front-runner, but when the “take” is divorced from polling, the obvious affection the candidate engenders and what we see every day (namely, his total immersion in conversations with people along the trail), you do have to wonder how this passes for “news.”

The report intones: “The former vice president can appear, on some days, like a man longing for the hard-earned retirement he had been enjoying after eight years as Barack Obama’s vice president.” Really? When? Where? Since he could be doing that and he’s not, perhaps he is committed to what he is doing.

When a candidate’s ads are more accurate than the coverage, something in the latter is off-kilter. Biden is out with a new ad that very much captures his empathetic style of campaigning and deeply felt desire to protect the Affordable Care Act:

You don’t have to believe Biden is the best choice for Democrats or agree with his pragmatic brand of center-left politics to acknowledge that he is entirely sincere and deeply committed to “restoring the soul” of America and building on Obama’s legacy. And when you grudgingly acknowledge that real voters don’t share your brilliant “take” — “Still, not a single audience member interviewed at his events this summer mentioned any of these so-called rough patches as a problem, and Mr. Biden made it through the spring and summer with his polling lead solidly intact” — perhaps the “take” is not an accurate reflection of what’s going on.

It’s also just a tad disingenuous to premise a piece on Biden not knowing what he is all about, only to quote the candidate halfway through the report:

Mr. Biden says he is running to achieve three main things, none of them distinguishable from what he might have said when he ran in 1988 and 2008: 1) to lead the “battle for the soul of America,” 2) to restore the middle class and 3) to unite the country. He also says that he was inspired to run for president in 2017 after seeing how [President] Trump responded to violent clashes involving white nationalists in Charlottesville, Va.

Oh, I suppose he does know why he’s running, even if some in the media don’t approve.

Reporters have been waiting since Biden launched his run in late April for a gaffe or a policy readjustment to drive a stake through his campaign. They have too often adopted the Twitterverse demographic (super-progressive, affluent, hyper-political) as representative of the party, which is a lot more moderate, much older and less partisan than coverage would suggest. In other words, Biden is a whole lot more representative of the Democratic electorate than many in the media have let on.

None of this is to predict that Biden will win the nomination. Voters could well decide that they want someone younger or more progressive. Many Democrats want a woman. But right now, what is going on is that Biden is leading based on a decades-old relationship with the most dependable voters in the Democratic coalition (older voters, African American voters). It seems the obligation of the media is to explain why Biden is leading rather than to argue that he shouldn’t be. The former is appropriate news analysis; the latter is what exasperates many news consumers.

