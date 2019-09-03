

Anti-Brexit demonstrators in Manchester, England, on Monday. (Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

Rivaling President Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson amps up the havoc. “UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has indicated he will seek an early election in an effort to thwart rebels within his own party who want to stop him taking Britain out of the European Union without a deal. In a statement delivered outside Downing Street, Johnson said he would not ask Brussels for an extension to the Brexit process, even if Parliament forces him to.”

Gun havoc will continue without presidential leadership. Former vice president Joe Biden turns the knife: “I’ve seen nothing, the president has no intestinal fortitude to deal with this. He knows better. His instinct was to say, ‘Yeah, we’re going to do something on background checks.’ What’s he doing? Come on, this is disgraceful. This is disgraceful what’s happening.”

Trump is unmoved by the havoc that gun violence brings. “Trump dismissed tougher background checks — ‘they would not have stopped any of it’ — and suggested that Saturday’s shooting, which left seven dead and 19 wounded, had done little to change his calculus on gun control as talks continue between administration officials and some in Congress.”

Trump’s trade war creates additional havoc for business. “The world’s manufacturing powerhouses sent a simple message on Monday: They’re in the doldrums and could be there for a while. A day after the U.S. and China put more tariffs on each other, key gauges for activity in August across Asia and Europe confirmed the trade war’s deepening bite. Manufacturing purchasing manager indexes for Japan, South Korea and Taiwan remained in negative territory.”

The administration is finally beginning to grasp China’s ability to cause havoc around the world. “As the Hong Kong situation deteriorates, the Trump administration is entering the tensest stage of its economic standoff with China. The situation is further complicated by China’s militarization of the South China Sea and dominant role in propping up North Korea’s rogue regime.”

They are trying to mitigate the havoc resulting from departure of U.S. troops. “Senior White House advisers have proposed secretly expanding the C.I.A.’s presence in Afghanistan if international forces begin to withdraw from the country, according to American officials. But C.I.A. and military officials have expressed reservations, prompting a debate in the administration that could complicate negotiations with the Taliban to end the war.”

Certainly, if you can monitor the havoc from the golf course, you can monitor from Poland, where Trump had been slated to go. “London mayor mocks Trump for dealing with hurricane ‘out on the golf course.'” Trump will use any excuse to avoid commemorating the war dead.