

Sebastian Gorka argues with Playboy reporter Brian Karem at the White House on July 11. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Opinion writer

Last November, CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta sued the administration to recover his hard press pass, which was taken away after he questioned the president on immigration policy. Represented by First Amendment guru Ted Boutrous of Gibson Dunn, Acosta sued in federal court and prevailed.

Fast forward to this year when Playboy Magazine’s White House correspondent Brian Karem, who was covering a right-wing social media event at the White House, was confronted by an angry Sebastian Gorka, former White House staffer and right-wing radio host, shouting, “You’re a punk! You’re not a journalist! You’re a punk!” The White House stripped Karem of his pass. Karem hired Boutrous and sued in federal court. The result was the same.

In a 24-page opinion, Judge Rudolph Contreras noted that Karem raised both a “Fifth Amendment due process claim and an independent First Amendment free speech claim.” He ultimately held for Karem on the former so the court did not need to reach the First Amendment claim. Contreras reviewed the so-called Acosta letter drafted after that incident in which the White House declared that journalists were to be guided by “professionalism” or face revocation of their passes and further announced that it would be unfortunate if the need arose to devise detailed rules of conduct.

This, the judge found, was an insufficient basis under due process standards for stripping Karem of his pass. “As an initial matter, the Court notes that [press secretary Stephanie] Grisham herself did not reference the Acosta Letter in either her August 2 preliminary decision or August 16 final decision letters, which casts some doubt on whether she thought that the Acosta Letter provided any meaningful notice,” the judge wrote. “But setting that aside, there are at least two additional, more fundamental problems with the Acosta Letter, each of which renders the letter insufficient for due process purposes. First, the letter’s language, taken in its entirety, is ambiguous as to whether the White House even intended to regulate events other than formal press conferences. … Second, even if the Acosta Letter was clear that certain conduct outside of press conferences could be punishable through revocation of a hard pass, the standard it provides is ‘unnecessarily vague and subject to ambiguous interpretation.’”

The judge went on to find that Karem had suffered an “irreparable” injury, which therefore justified granting a preliminary injunction and ordering Karem’s pass to be returned. “His First Amendment interest depends on his ability to freely pursue ‘journalistically productive conversations’ with White House officials,” the judge found. “Yet without his hard pass, he lacks the access to pursue those conversations — even as an eavesdropper. And given that the news is time-sensitive and occurs spontaneously, that lack of access cannot be remedied retrospectively.”

This is another complete victory for the First Amendment against a lawless White House. The decision reaffirms the administration cannot limit access to journalists whom it finds annoying or insufficiently docile. The press has a right to be there, contrary to Trump’s apparent impression passed down to subordinates that Trump has sole power to pick and choose who will have access.

Ian Bassin, executive director for Protect Democracy, which has brought a separate First Amendment case alleging use of the president’s powers to chill First Amendment rights is unconstitutional, tells me, “As today’s opinion shows, our courts have a critical role to play in protecting the press rights our Founders knew were essential to a free democracy.” Bassin cautions that “Karem’s case can’t be viewed in isolation; what happened to him is part of a concerted campaign the President has engaged in since assuming office to retaliate against media entities whose coverage he doesn’t like.” He adds, “That campaign is a grave threat to our founders’ ideals and beyond Karem’s case, until the President changes his behavior, courts will need to continue to provide a backstop protecting press freedom.”

On one hand, it is surprising the White House, after being slapped down in the Acosta case, tried to pull the same routine with Karem. On the other hand, this is not a presidency that learns from experience or which considers the merits of its own arguments. It acts out of spite and anger in an attempt to show how strong it is. However, in the face of a conscientious press and an independent judiciary, its peevishness does not succeed.

Despite Trump’s grandiose self-image and contempt for constitutional government, it is he, not the press, that is in the White House on a temporary basis. And if voters fully comprehend the danger his daily assaults pose to our democratic system, he’ll have his own White House pass revoked on Election Day 2020.

