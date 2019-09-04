

The National Rifle Association, absent its money and political muscle, whines a lot. “The National Rifle Association (NRA) in a Tuesday statement slammed Walmart’s changes to its gun policies as ‘shameful’ after a mass shooting last month in one of its stores. . . . The statement follows a decision by Walmart to end handgun sales, discontinue sales on certain types types of ammunition and ask customers to not openly carrying firearms.”

Under President Trump, we have an absentee president. Someone else is in over his head: “Parliament was given a green light Tuesday to mount an effort to stop Britain from leaving the European Union without an agreement, in a high-pressure showdown with only a few weeks time for Parliament to act before the Brexit deadline.”

Absent in much of the reporting post-Mueller report is a proper accounting of former deputy attorney general Rod J. Rosenstein’s unethical conduct. “Rosenstein certainly knew that Trump was firing [then-FBI Director James B.] Comey over the Russia probe. Yet he knowingly drafted a memo with a series of pretextual justifications for Comey’s dismissal. Rosenstein’s proffered reasons were not unreasonable in themselves. But they were clearly not the actual reasons. Rosenstein knew this. In this way he made himself part of the coverup. So not only did Comey have every reason to believe the chain of command was compromised. It in fact was compromised, as Rosenstein’s own actions show.” Yup.

With an absentee Supreme Court on these cases, litigants head to state court. “North Carolina’s state legislative maps are so severely gerrymandered to benefit Republicans that they violate the state’s Constitution, a panel of three judges ruled Tuesday.” Bravo.

He’s worse than absent, he’s a menace to public safety. “Trump claimed Dorian could hit Alabama — even after weather service refuted it.”

Don’t be surprised if he’s absent from the ticket in 2020. “U.S. Vice President Mike Pence came under fire Tuesday for staying at President Donald Trump’s golf resort during his official visit to Ireland, despite most of his meetings with Irish leaders taking place more than 200 kilometers (125 miles) away in Dublin.” Worse, Trump suggested the vice president put money in POTUS’s pocket.

Absent is any staffer who can fact-check him before such idiocy. “Trump was asked Sunday about the trip to Poland he canceled to monitor Hurricane Dorian. Asked if he had a message for that country, which was commemorating the anniversary of the start of World War II, Trump decided to . . . congratulate it?” He also seemed unfamiliar with FARC.