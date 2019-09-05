

Democratic candidates are introduced before a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN on July 31 in Detroit. (Paul Sancya/AP)

Opinion writer

If you are at a loss to understand why former vice president Joe Biden’s gaffes don’t undermine his lead in the Democratic primary race or why Julián Castro cannot break out of low single digits, then think about not what the media is covering or the debate scorecard, but about who the candidates are reaching. It helps to think of the typical supporter of the top candidates.

When I think of Biden voters, I see a middle-aged, churchgoing African American woman in South Carolina or a white retiree in Florida. They have voted Democratic all their lives, and their parents were FDR-style Democrats. They look for “gravitas” and familiarity, for someone who is reliably on their side. They are risk-averse when it comes to finding a candidate to beat President Trump and assume that Biden is the most electable (look at the polls!). They don’t care about gaffes, which they think is part of silly “gotcha” politics. They aren’t going to leave Biden unless they develop grave doubts about his ability to beat Trump.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) focuses a lot on her Okie roots, but in style and approach she is very much a professor. She has done her homework, comes to class prepared, brings the data and gives her class (the audience) a compelling 45-minute lecture on the topics of the day before opening up to questions. Biden’s voters might perceive condescension, but Warren’s base eats this up. These are the college-educated voters, mostly white, who wish they had a professor like Warren back in the day. They evaluate candidates based on merit and credentials, trying to gauge who is the smartest problem-solver. (Some of them also like another cerebral candidate, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, but worry he’s too inexperienced.) They don’t worry that Trump will bully Warren. They are convinced that her intellect and compelling storytelling will win the day.

Sen. Bernie Sanders’s voters eat up his “capitalism is theft” sort of message and think the profit motive is at the source of problems such as health-care insurance. When I think of his voters, I see the graduate student in sociology, the retiree who marched against the Vietnam War, the Che Guevara T-shirt-wearing computer programmer and the college faculty member at a small liberal arts college. They don’t want empathy or cute anecdotes. They want a peaceful revolution. These are the grandchildren of George McGovern voters and the great-grandchildren of Henry Wallace voters. They don’t care about electability or polling; some think it’s better to lose to Trump than to elect a centrist Democrat.

These are generalizations, obviously, but these help explain why coverage of the candidates whizzes past the ears of the candidates’ loyal supporters. And it also might explain why the race is so static. Warren and Sanders don’t really speak to the Biden voter, and Biden voters by and large aren’t going to roll the dice on Sanders or even Warren. The critical question is whether there are enough of each candidates’ typical voters or whether they can poach from each other or sway the undecideds.

For Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), who is spending gobs of time in South Carolina and assiduously courting Biden’s middle-aged church lady, the key will be siphoning off Biden voters and picking off voters queasy about Sanders or Warren but who think Biden is just “blah.” She perhaps stands to gain the most if Biden falters. She will need to win over the African American vote, just as Barack Obama did against Hillary Clinton in 2008 after winning Iowa. And that might explain, by the way, why Harris has been working so hard in Iowa.

Buttigieg’s hope rests with Biden’s collapse and the decline of Warren. He’s going for the voters who like rational, low-key government and cannot wrap their heads around the idea of someone as progressive as Sanders or Warren beating Trump. His best hope might be in beating expectations in Iowa or New Hampshire. Sure enough, he’s massively building out his ground game.

The rest of the field is hobbled by lack of media attention and failure to identify a target group whom they can build upon. I’m not sure who the typical Castro voter is, or how Beto O’Rourke’s appeal can win over Biden, Warren or Sanders voters. As we’ve discussed, the key for these candidates is likely not a breakout moment but an intense focus on an early state. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) isn’t going to move up by launching a debate zinger; it will happen only if she can beat expectations in Iowa.

Finally, it is critical to remember that Democratic primary voters are older, more conservative and less white than the Twitter universe, the cable TV pundits and many of the activist groups. That’s a big reason that Biden still leads and why the chattering class cannot quite grasp that fact.

