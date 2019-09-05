Opinion writer

* Tom LoBianco reports that everything is not perfect in the relationship between the president and his chief toady:

Behind the scenes, tensions have been mounting among Trump, Pence and their top advisers ever since the GOP’s resounding losses in the 2018 midterms. In the weeks afterward, Trump asked aides about replacing Pence on the ticket, and he asked again for their thoughts on Pence during his August vacation at his golf course in Bedminster, N.J., according to Trump advisers who spoke on condition of anonymity to talk about private discussions with the president. Current and former Trump and Pence advisers interviewed for this story, as well as my forthcoming biography of Pence, “Piety & Power: Mike Pence and the Taking of the White House,” consistently described a personal relationship between Trump and Pence that is warm but somewhat aloof. Pence has a lane that he sticks to in the White House — conservative social policy — but he is not considered to be as influential as people like Jared Kushner or Stephen Miller.

And after all that shameless brown-nosing!

* Hanna Trudo and Asawin Suebsaeng report that the Trump people are getting nervous about Elizabeth Warren:

Over the summer, Trumpworld operatives, Republican Party oppo researchers, and GOP aides in Congress have all gleefully celebrated planting unflattering stories about Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Kamala Harris. But no one seems to have landed a lasting blow on Elizabeth Warren. The earliest days of the Massachusetts senator’s presidential campaign provided ample fodder for Republicans. After an attempt to blunt President Donald Trump’s racist taunts about her Native American heritage by presenting the results of a DNA test fell flat, GOP operatives had a field day, and figured they’d feast off that misstep for some time. But Warren has recovered from that initial stumble, and steadily gained ground in the Democratic primary. And now Republicans are wondering why there is so little critical coverage of the senator and why the stories out there are making next to no dent.

It might not last, of course. But the question isn’t whether a candidate will be attacked (they all will) but how they can weather those attacks and keep moving.

* David Graham has a detailed report on the closely-watched special House election in North Carolina and the Democrat who just might snatch this very GOP-leaning district.

* Elizabeth Meyer reports that Sen. Joni Ernst wants Congress to negotiate a fix to Social Security behind closed doors. That might come up in her Senate race.

* James Downie examines the candidates’ performance in the very, very long climate town hall held last night.

* Jamison Foser makes a good case that the town hall was exactly what we want politics to be like.

* Eric Boehlert has an interesting catch, noting that Trump lies to reporters more than to any other group of people.

* John Stoehr explains how Democrats have moved the Overton Window on guns.

* Radley Balko tells the harrowing story of an Alabama man who has spent two decades on death row for a crime he almost certainly didn’t commit.

* Amelia Thomson-Deveaux explains why Elizabeth Warren can’t count on women flocking to her during the primaries.

* Katha Pollitt rounds up the awful things Trump did this summer.

* And Sophie Vaughan reports that the Democratic candidates’ efforts to create grassroots campaigns in New Hampshire involve a lot of ice cream.