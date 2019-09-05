

A billboard referring to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as "Moscow Mitch" along Interstate 65 near Horse Cave, Ky. (Timothy D. Easley/AP)

Critics fighting to safeguard our elections have gotten under his skin. “It’s no secret Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell doesn’t like the nickname given him in July — ‘Moscow Mitch.’ During a Tuesday interview on the Hugh Hewitt Show, he again condemned the name, calling it ‘modern day McCarthyism’ and an ‘over the top’ smear on his career.”

Now, farmers are fighting back. “The president of the Nebraska Farmers Union ripped President Trump on Wednesday over his escalating trade war with China, calling it a ‘huge unforced error.’ ”

Sycophants fighting to defend Trump should give it a rest. “Some experts suggested that the White House amended the forecast to include Alabama to validate the president’s false claim that the Yellowhammer State was in Dorian’s path.” This is pathetic.

Fighting an unnecessary trade war has real consequences. “Following disappointing new economic data and the imposition of still more tariffs on China over the weekend, the stock marked wobbled on Tuesday, leaving it 4% below the record high it reached on July 26. Whether the United States is headed into recession remains an open question but without doubt, President Trump’s trade war has inflicted serious damage on the American economy – as well as that of other major countries.”

Fighting against their own prime minister, Conservative Party MP’s strike a blow for democracy. “Prime Minister Boris Johnson was battered again on Wednesday as lawmakers from his own party and the opposition pressed ahead to stop his plan for leaving the European Union without an agreement.”

Fighting for democracy, Hong Kong protesters win a partial victory. “Beijing has done well to grant Hong Kong’s protesters some of what they want in withdrawing the extradition bill. Yet China must also investigate police abuse, give amnesty to arrested protesters, and reopen political reform toward comprehensive universal suffrage in the territory.”

Does Trump’s Justice Department ever get tired of fighting losing cases? “Former White House counsel Greg Craig was acquitted by a federal jury on Wednesday on a felony false-statement charge, a major vindication for one of the most prominent lawyers in Washington.”