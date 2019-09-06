

David Wilcox, nonresident senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, served as director of the Division of Research and Statistics at the Federal Reserve Board from 2011–2018.

The Federal Reserve operates today in a treacherous political climate. On one side, it faces a barrage of hostility from the White House; on the other, calls to avoid “enabling” President Trump’s trade wars. The anti-enablers apparently include a surprising voice — that of William Dudley, former president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, who argued recently that lowering interest rates as Trump has demanded would only encourage him to escalate his destructive trade machinations, and that the Fed should even consider tilting the electoral playing field against Trump. (Dudley later issued a “clarification” that left many issues unclear.)

Certainly, Trump has entered a new and more toxic realm by asking who is the “bigger enemy” — Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell or President Xi Jinping of China. More broadly, the president’sactions are damaging the economy and threatening the ability of the Fed to carry out its monetary policy responsibilities. The Fed must choose how to respond. The right choice for the Fed is to steadfastly remain out of the political fray. To do otherwise would be disastrous for the institution and the country it serves.

The anti-enablers’ line of argument has it wrong on two counts.

First, they seem to think the president might get a stronger economy out of the combination of trade wars cushioned by rate cuts. He won’t. The vacillation between tariffs that are on again then off again has injected more uncertainty into the economic climate and probably lies at the root of some of this year’s weakness in business investment. This part the Fed might be able to counteract with lower rates.

But other parts of the damage from the president’s actions cannot be repaired by rate cuts. For example, already there is talk of businesses altering the production chains they spent years building in pursuit of greater productivity. And some markets for agricultural products have dried up.

The “no enabling” argument also has it wrong in encouraging the Fed to venture into the messy and dangerous business of making political calculations. Down this road lies a serious threat to the Fed’s independence. The Fed has been granted the latitude to make monetary policy decisions in the best long-term interest of the country. In return, it must refrain from interfering in areas outside the narrow range of its authority.

A bit of history puts the current situation in perspective; this is not the first time that the Fed has come under political pressure. President Lyndon Johnson physically thrust Fed Chair William McChesney Martin against a wall at Johnson’s Texas ranch during the 1960s. Nixon pushed Arthur Burns in a direction that would contribute to the Great Inflation of the 1970s. But misguided as they were, those incursions on Fed independence were carried out in relative privacy. This time is different. The pressure that Trump is applying today is all about hollering in the public square. In his recent speech at the Jackson Hole symposium, Powell laid out a much wiser approach than that advocated by the anti-enablers: The Fed will treat trade-related disturbances and other politically induced sources of turbulence just as any other factor affecting the macroeconomic situation. If those factors weaken the outlook for demand over the next year or two, the Fed should respond by setting the interest rate it controls at lower levels than it otherwise would have chosen. And it should do the reverse if, contrary to current indications, peace on the trade front were to break out, restoring some rationality and predictability.

Under Powell’s courageous leadership, the Fed is steering and must continue to steer a delicate course. It must do what it can to repair the damage being inflicted on the economy by erratic trade policy, among other forces. At the same time, it must also continue to avoid engaging in a dangerous and uncertain calculus about how its actions might affect matters in the political realm. In other words, as Powell has made clear that it will, the Fed should continue to stay in its lane.

Separately, we must all recognize the potential in the current situation for long-term damage to the Federal Reserve. Today, the Fed stands as one of the few elements of the U.S. government that is working well, quietly and determinedly serving the broad public interest in a relentlessly nonpartisan manner. The institutional protections surrounding the Fed are strong, but there is a limit to what they will be capable of withstanding. We should be grateful that Powell has such a clear understanding of the value of this institution and of the principles that must guide the behavior of a nonpartisan and independent central bank. It is incumbent upon the rest of us to ensure that his efforts will be sustained.

