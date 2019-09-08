

Mourners on Aug. 12 visit the makeshift memorial near the Walmart in El Paso where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting. (Cedar Attanasio/AP)

After a string of mass shootings, President Trump and Republicans in Congress seem prepared to do exactly nothing. The solution to that, for those disgusted with the complete failure of political leaders to act in any meaningful way, is to vote them out. In the meantime, we can look to the states and, increasingly, to the private sector.

Last week, Walmart’s CEO Doug McMillon put out a letter, which began:

A month ago, in El Paso, Texas, a gunman with an assault-style rifle launched a hate-filled attack in our store, shooting 48 people resulting in the loss of 22 innocent lives. Just a few days prior, two of our associates were killed by another associate in our store in Southaven, Mississippi. And hours after the shooting in El Paso, our country experienced another mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. This weekend brought tragedy to Midland and Odessa, Texas.

It’s important to remind those who would denounce corporations’ efforts as beyond their purview that corporations’ customers and employees are very much at risk and their management teams are entirely justified in taking steps to protect both, not to mention trying to create a safer country for all of us.

McMillon went to El Paso and wrote, “We’ve also been listening to a lot of people inside and outside our company as we think about the role we can play in helping to make the country safer. It’s clear to us that the status quo is unacceptable.” (Emphasis in original.) Well, that’s more than we’ve gotten from Trump and the Republicans. Walmart will stop selling short-barrel rifle and handgun ammunition and end handgun sales in Alaska.

McMillon explained that “there have been multiple incidents since El Paso where individuals attempting to make a statement and test our response have entered our stores carrying weapons in a way that frightened or concerned our associates and customers. We have also had well-intentioned customers acting lawfully that have inadvertently caused a store to be evacuated and local law enforcement to be called to respond.” As a result, Walmart is requesting customs not carry firearms openly in its stores.

Perhaps most intriguing he stated that Walmart will “work alongside other retailers to make the overall industry safer, including sharing our best practices.” (Emphasis in original.) It’s not clear whether there might be some industry-wide action. There is, for example, an Association for Retail Technology Standards (governing standards for software and hardware), so perhaps in the future we might see an Association for Retail Customer and Employee Safety.

In any case, after Walmart’s move, Kroger announced, “Kroger is respectfully asking that customers no longer openly carry firearms into our stores, other than authorized law enforcement officers.” Moreover, it will also be "joining those encouraging our elected leaders to pass laws that will strengthen background checks and remove weapons from those who have found to pose a risk for violence.”

Let’s hope other retailers follow and that there is concerted action from the business community in support of gun-control legislation. What’s good for Walmart and Kroger, in this case, is good for the United States.

For taking the first step, we can say, well done, Mr. McMillon.

