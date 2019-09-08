

President Trump, right, plays golf at the Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Va., on Sunday. (Tom Brenner/AP)

Opinion writer

Who said it?

1. "Camp David is where America’s leaders met to plan our response after al Qaeda, supported by the Taliban, killed 3000 Americans on 9/11. No member of the Taliban should set foot there. Ever.”

2. “I’m concerned that our president isn’t listening to his generals, to his diplomats, to the intelligence community.”

3. “This is exactly what he did with Kim Jong Un, bringing a hot dish to the dictator next door.”

4. “If you are polling in the low single digits right now, I have bad news for you: you are probably toast.”

5. “What were they thinking?”

Answers are: 1. Here, 2. here, 3. here, 4. here and 5. here.