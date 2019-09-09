

We have observed the weird disconnect between the current political climate — dominated by an unhinged president whose self-enrichment becomes more galling every day, mass shootings (some by white nationalists) and self-created foreign crises — and the Democratic campaigns — mostly focused on the debate between single-payer health-care plans and a public option, child care, student debt and income inequality. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is running practically the same campaign he did before Donald Trump entered the 2016 race. Others certainly focus on President Trump’s inhumanity but don’t highlight his even more disturbing temperament and psyche.

There is a way to put the pieces together — attack Trump where he is vulnerable, make the case for electability and attract a coalition of progressive and moderate Democrats. Let’s call it the “Just and Safe America” platform.

Let’s start with safe. Americans think it’s dangerous to live in a country awash in guns. The Post reports:

The Post-ABC poll finds 86 percent of Americans support implementing “red flag” provisions, which allow guns to be taken from people judged to be a danger to themselves or others. And 89 percent support expanding federal background checks to cover private sales and gun-show transactions. Both measures are supported by at least 8 in 10 Republicans, white evangelical Christians, members of gun-owning households and other traditionally conservative groups.

Gun safety shouldn’t be in the middle or at the bottom of the candidates’ agenda but at the top along with other threats to Americans’ sense of security — an erratic president who invited to Camp David those who sheltered the perpetrators of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks; who ignores or, worse, encourages white nationalists; who routinely attacks the FBI and has taken Russian President Vladimir Putin’s word over that of our intelligence community. Safety also entails protecting the lives and homes of Americans under siege from extreme weather, rather than deny climate change, as Trump does. In short, Trump, for all his tough-guy stuff, has made Americans more anxious, fearful and vulnerable. If the Democratic nominee cannot make that clear, he or she is going to leave a lot of votes on the table.

On the just side of the equation, any candidate who wants to attract African American voters must focus on serious criminal-justice reform. Interestingly, in advance of Thursday’s debate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) has put out an exhaustive plan. The New York Times reports:

The plan calls for a national criminal justice commission that would study how to reduce mass incarceration and recidivism while still holding offenders, including violent ones, accountable. It would end the federal sentencing disparity between powder and crack cocaine — a disparity created by legislation sponsored by Mr. Biden, who has since apologized. And it would spend more than $75 billion on support services outside prisons, including “Back on Track” training and assistance programs, which Ms. Harris pioneered in California.

Like gun control, this issue cannot be fifth or sixth on the list of items behind such items as alleviating all college debt (which would disproportionately benefit better-off students); it has to be at the highest rung, because it is a compelling reason that Trump has to get booted. He’s making our society less just, meaner and more racially divided.

Justice also means treating migrants and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients humanely. It means ensuring the rule of law applies to everyone, including a president who enriches himself in office and obstructs justice, as detailed in the Mueller report. And it means one person, one vote and access to the ballot box. Justice, in short, is about putting an end to the daily moral outrages we experience in the age of Trump.

“Just and Safe” would solve a few problems for Democrats. It sums up a lot of otherwise disparate policies. It makes all parts of the Democrats’ message relevant to Trump’s daily abominations and frightening mental disarray. It speaks to risk-averse voters who are nervous about a political upheaval without sounding like a plea for a return to the 1990s. It reaches the ears of nervous Republicans just as upset by Trump’s craziness as Democrats, and it speaks to critical female voters in the suburbs who voted Democratic in the 2018 elections.

Democrats badly need to sharpen their message, give their campaign coherence and sweep up disaffected Republicans while energizing the base. A “Just and Safe” platform does that. Any Democrats willing to take it on?

