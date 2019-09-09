

Government employees’ unwillingness to defend the truth is shameful. “Nearly a week before the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration publicly backed President Trump over its own scientists, a top NOAA official warned its staff against contradicting the president.”

In truth, this is the most corrupt president ever. “Since Mr. Trump became president, there have been thousands of visits to his properties, not only by Mr. Trump himself, but by foreign leaders, lobbyists, Republican candidates, members of Congress, cabinet members and others with ties to the president. At least 90 members of Congress, 250 Trump administration officials and more than 110 foreign officials have been spotted at Trump properties since 2017, according to social media posts and counts by various watchdog groups.”

The truth is presidents are confident they can sweep primaries but don’t cancel them. “The South Carolina Republican Party appeared to violate its own rules on Saturday when the party’s executive committee voted to cancel next year’s primary election.”

Trump apologists should admit the truth: Pulling out of the Iran deal was a blunder. “Iran said Saturday it had accelerated its nuclear research work and threatened to take fresh steps within a month that could allow it to expand its stockpile of enriched uranium, a material that can be used to fuel a nuclear weapon.”

Brexit truly has brought out the best in some Brits. “Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd said in a letter to the prime minister that she was resigning because ‘I no longer believe leaving with a deal is the government’s main objective.’ Rudd also slammed Johnson’s expulsion of Conservative lawmakers who oppose his Brexit plans, calling it ‘an assault on decency and democracy.’"

Isn’t this the truth? “The capture of the Tories by fanatics determined to pursue a no-deal Brexit has caused the party to abandon the principles by which it has governed Britain for most of the past century. With an election looming, and the Labour opposition captured by an equally radical hard-left, the Tories’ sinister metamorphosis is terrible news.”

The truth is, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo should have quit rather than rationalize inviting the Taliban to Camp David. “Who Thought It Was a Good Idea?” Pompeo’s spin is nauseating.