

Christian Heyne, vice president of Brady United Against Gun Violence, who lost his mother to gun violence, speaks during a news conference at the Capitol on Aug. 13. (Win Mcnamee/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

UP: Amount of presidential corruption

DOWN: Making money off the Air Force

UP: “Moscow Mitch”

DOWN: Refusing to vote on gun safety legislation — or anything else

UP: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)’s ground game

DOWN: Running for president after you failed to make the debates

UP: Inflation fears

DOWN: Trajectory of job growth since President Trump took office

UP: Trump’s obsession with avoiding error

DOWN: Confidence in Trump’s stability

UP: Outrage over inviting Taliban to Camp David

DOWN: John Bolton’s staying in an administration that makes a mockery of his worldview

UP: Ashley Parker and Phil Rucker

DOWN: Trump’s track record on banning reporters

UP: Number of spineless government officials willing to knuckle under to Trump

DOWN: Enabling a war on truth

UP: Trump’s fear of losing

DOWN: Canceling GOP primaries

UP: Parliamentary rebellion against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

DOWN: No-deal Brexit