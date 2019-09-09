UP: Amount of presidential corruption
DOWN: Making money off the Air Force
UP: “Moscow Mitch”
DOWN: Refusing to vote on gun safety legislation — or anything else
UP: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)’s ground game
DOWN: Running for president after you failed to make the debates
UP: Inflation fears
DOWN: Trajectory of job growth since President Trump took office
UP: Trump’s obsession with avoiding error
DOWN: Confidence in Trump’s stability
UP: Outrage over inviting Taliban to Camp David
DOWN: John Bolton’s staying in an administration that makes a mockery of his worldview
UP: Ashley Parker and Phil Rucker
DOWN: Trump’s track record on banning reporters
UP: Number of spineless government officials willing to knuckle under to Trump
DOWN: Enabling a war on truth
UP: Trump’s fear of losing
DOWN: Canceling GOP primaries
UP: Parliamentary rebellion against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
DOWN: No-deal Brexit