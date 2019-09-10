

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at the beginning of a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

Former South Carolina governor Mark Sanford is the most serious threat to President Trump. “The probability is that Mr. Sanford will prove a stronger contender than Mr. Walsh or Mr. Weld. If he is, it will probably be because of his passion for the issues and his record and not because he is anti-Trump.”

Trump is the biggest national security threat. "The United States successfully extracted from Russia one of its highest-level covert sources inside the Russian government, multiple Trump administration officials with direct knowledge told CNN. A person directly involved in the discussions said that the removal of the Russian was driven, in part, by concerns that President Donald Trump and his administration repeatedly mishandled classified intelligence and could contribute to exposing the covert source as a spy.” Unreal that Republicans still back him. And that former CIA director Mike Pompeo still works for him.

Suburban women would be the most potent threat to their reelection. “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) warned on Monday that there would be ‘hell to pay’ for Senate Republicans if they don’t pass a universal background check bill.”

Threatening to cut off his self-enrichment strikes at the heart of Trump grifting. “Democrats in the House are doubling down on proposed legislation to block military funds from being spent at properties owned by President Donald Trump, following reports that Air Force personnel stayed at the president’s Turnberry resort in Scotland.”

This presidency threatens to become an awful reality TV show with no one to root for. “Trump began to tire of Ivanka and Jared’s incessant lobbying. Every time he turned around, they were nagging him about something new—refugees one day, education the next. It never stopped. Their efforts to change his mind about the Paris climate accord exasperated the president, who took to mocking their arguments when they weren’t around.”

The after-effects of Sharpie-gate threaten to reveal just how corrupt these people are. “The Secretary of Commerce threatened to fire top employees at NOAA on Friday after the agency’s Birmingham office contradicted President Trump’s claim that Hurricane Dorian might hit Alabama, according to three people familiar with the discussion.” He should have been impeached after census-gate.

Their socialist farm policy threatens to upset some Republicans. “Senior government officials, including some in the White House, privately expressed concern that the Trump administration’s nearly $30 billion bailout for farmers needed stronger legal backing, according to multiple people who participated in the planning.”

