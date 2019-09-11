Opinion writer

* Andrew Freedman, Josh Dawsey, Juliet Eilperin, and Jason Samenow report new details on President Trump’s personal involvement in Sharpiegate, one of the dumbest episodes of this presidency:

President Trump told his staff that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration needed to correct a tweet that seemed to contradict his statement that Hurricane Dorian posed a significant threat to Alabama as of Sept. 1, in contrast to what the agency’s forecasters were predicting at the time, senior administration officials said. This led chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to call Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to tell him to fix the issue, the officials said. Trump had complained for several days about the issue, according to the senior officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Ross then threatened to fire people if NOAA didn’t proclaim that Trump is infallible. I had suspected it might have been underlings scrambling to twist the government in knots to satisfy Trump’s fragile ego even without him directly ordering them to do it, but I guess he did directly order them to do it.

* Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan, Lauren Horsch, and Paul Specht report that while Democrats in the North Carolina legislature thought the legislature wouldn’t be conducting votes because of the 9/11 anniversary, Republicans pulled a fast one:

In a surprise move Wednesday morning, the N.C. House of Representatives voted to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the state budget with just over half of the 120 members present to vote. Democrats in the chamber objected to the bill being brought up, saying they were told there would be no votes during the 8:30 a.m. session and that it was just a formality so work could begin. Rep. Jason Saine, a Lincolnton Republican, made the motion to reconsider the state budget and chaos in the chamber quickly ensued. House Speaker Tim Moore, a Kings Mountain Republican, said that announcement was not made, and even asked the House Clerk to back him up. “This is a travesty of the process and you know it,” Rep. Deb Butler, D-New Hanover, said when the vote was called, noting that Democratic leadership was not present. “We will not yield.”

There may be no group of Republicans anywhere with the contempt for anything resembling democracy that the ones in North Carolina have, whether it’s their voter suppression, their gerrymandering, or stunts like this one.

* Shawn Donnan has some good reporting that details how in some places crucial to Trump’s reelection, like parts of Wisconsin, the recession looks like it’s already here.

* A Quinnipiac poll in Texas shows Trump’s approval underwater and 48 percent of voters saying they definitely will not vote for him.

* Marriane Levine and James Arkin report that even Republicans whose states and districts are getting funds taken away from them to pay for Trump’s border wall still stand behind him on it.

* Peter Elkind and Doris Burke report that Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale, may be nearly as much of a dishonest grifter as his boss.

* Eric Boehlert argues that media coverage of Trump rallies is still fundamentally broken, and suggests some solutions.

* Salvador Rizzo fact-checks Trump’s ridiculous claims about how he’s destroying the Chinese economy.

* Tom Nichols notes that we should be very thankful indeed that John Bolton didn’t get what he wanted out of being national security adviser.

* Paul Blumenthal examines how Joe Biden’s advocacy for the corporate paradise of Delaware defines his conflict with Elizabeth Warren.

* Alexia Fernández Campbell reports that the California bill granting labor protections to “gig” workers and others could have effects that spread across the country.

* Amanda Marcotte says that while we might say “Never forget” on September 11, we’ve obviously forgotten the lessons we should have learned.

* And Nancy LeTourneau explains why Republicans had better start worrying about losing Texas.