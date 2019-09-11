

John Bolton at the White House on March 27. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Opinion writer

And the number won’t move in his favor if he continues to incite his base. “A new poll released Tuesday shows all top-tier Democratic presidential candidates leading President Trump by more than 40 percentage points among Hispanic registered voters nationwide.”

One day, it will be time to move Secretary of State Mike Pompeo out, as well. “Pompeo backs Trump contention that [POTUS] asked [national security adviser John] Bolton to resign last night; Bolton has disputed this, saying he offered to resign first.” I think they all deserve one another.

Can we move off the notion there is such a thing as “policy” in this administration? “With [John] Bolton out, Trump’s National Security Council — already plagued by unprecedented turnover — is once again thrust into a state of uncertainty. ‘This will complicate the policy process, in terms of the NSC staff.'" Please.

Trump knows how to move the numbers. “About 27.5 million people, or 8.5 percent of the population, lacked health insurance for all of 2018, up from 7.9 percent the year before, the Census Bureau reported Tuesday. It was the first increase since the Affordable Care Act passed in 2010, and experts said it was at least partly the result of the Trump administration’s efforts to undermine that law.”

The polls will move as the economy fades. “The United States economy is slowing by nearly every major measure, from job creation to business investment. And there‘s one major culprit cited by academics, corporate executives and business owners: a surge in economic uncertainty to historic levels driven largely by President Donald Trump’s itchy Twitter finger and head-spinning approach to trade and fiscal policy.”

Trump sycophants will say there is nothing to see, just move along. “Federal prosecutors charged one of the top FEMA officials to respond to Puerto Rico after the hurricane there in 2017 with conspiracy to commit bribery and disaster fraud after she allegedly took gifts and favors from and steered recovery work toward a contractor on the island.” Turns out, it was not Puerto Rico that was the corrupt one.

Trump will move them all out anyway if he thinks it helps him. “Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said America needs to keep forces in Afghanistan for now to prevent terrorists including al-Qaeda from regrouping and posing a threat to the U.S.”