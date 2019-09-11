

Russian President Vladimir Putin casts his ballot in a city council election in Moscow on Sept. 8. (Alexei Nikolsky/AP)

There’s an acronymal maxim in journalism that goes like this: GOYA-KOD. Get off your ass — knock on doors. The idea is that you can never go wrong by showing up on the doorstep of a source.

Or can you?

Ken Dilanian of NBC News is testing the proposition. On Monday, Dilanian, a national security and intelligence correspondent, watched as CNN and then the New York Times broke big chunks of news on a U.S. operation in 2017 to extract a valuable intelligence source from inside the Russian government. As discussed in this post, the reporting was divided on just what circumstances actuated the exfiltration. Was President Trump’s carelessness a factor?

In a story bylined by Dilanian and Tatyana Chistikova, NBC News added this tidbit to this critical question: “A former senior Russian official is living in the Washington area under U.S. government protection, current and former government officials tell NBC News.” That’s the lead of the story — the nugget that NBC News was seeking to convey to its audience. The organization was proud of the scoopito: “NBC News National Security Correspondent Ken Dilanian broke the news that a former senior Russian official is living in the Washington area under U.S. government protection according to multiple sources," reads a teaser for the MSNBC program “11th Hour.”

More: Dilanian reported that the former senior Russian official was living in the open, under his “true name.”

So Dilanian knocked on his door last Wednesday. “An NBC News correspondent went to the man’s house in the Washington area and rang the doorbell. Five minutes later, two young men in an SUV came racing up the street and parked immediately adjacent to the correspondent’s car,” notes the NBC News story.

What benefit does the public derive from this reporting? Here’s one argument: The five-minute lag suggests that protection for this former senior Russian official isn’t terribly robust. “The fact that you were able to get up to the door suggests they’re not watching him all that close,” said MSNBC host Rachel Maddow on her Monday-night program, in conversation with Dilanian.

After that, the rationales thin out. Must we know that this fellow is using his actual name? Eh. Must we know that he is living in the Washington area? Negative. Must we know anything aside from what CNN and the New York Times reported? Perhaps, but Dilanian isn’t providing it.

The critical context for Dilanian’s field trip is recent Russian history. Those whom Russian President Vladimir Putin views as traitors have been known to endure cruel and creative hell. For example: Sergei Skripal, a former Russian spy, was nearly assassinated via toxic nerve agent in 2018 in Britain.

Here’s an official justification for Dilanian’s door-knocking:

.@KenDilanianNBC says, "The Russians were aware of this person. He's in public records. They knew when he disappeared. But U.S. officials are telling us that it's more dangerous when the news media is reporting on a former Russian official who spied for the CIA." #AMRstaff — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) September 10, 2019

It’s at this spot where the Erik Wemple Blog usually slides in a pointed judgment on the facts at hand. But why do that, when Dilanian himself took care of that? On Maddow’s show Monday night, he explained the dynamics of reporting on these matters:

What [U.S. officials] don’t want and what they think happened in Skripal is to taunt Putin with the idea that here’s this turncoat, here’s this former Russian official who spied for the CIA living in the United States. So they sort of feel there’s a measure of safety. They don’t expect the Russians to come over and assassinate him until unfortunately he’s discovered by the media in the world and we all start writing about him. That essentially pokes the bear. This is what my sources are telling me. That’s why they’re now more worried about his safety than they were 48 hours ago.

Nothing says poke-the-bear quite like reporting on national television that a Russian traitor is living under his true name. And by the way, you can find him near Washington. And if you show up, don’t worry too much about security! In defense of the story, an NBC source noted that it didn’t publish the former Russian official’s name or his location, and that other outlets have reported his name.

News organizations frequently have to make on-the-fly decisions about sensitive intelligence matters. They often hear that their reporting will harm national security or put sources at personal risk. Their job is to examine the plausibility of those warnings and weigh the whole package against the public interest in knowing the information. In this case, CNN and the New York Times decided that the public should know that the CIA had extracted a source who provided key details for its assessment of Russian election-interference operations — and that future intelligence reports may suffer as a result.

NBC News, meanwhile, settled on the housing angle. We know from Dilanian that the former Russian official will likely be moving. That’s according to “current and former officials.”

