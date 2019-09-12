Opinion writer

* David Fahrenthold reports that everybody knows they have to put money in President Trump’s pocket:

Vice President Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are scheduled to speak this week at President Trump’s hotel in Washington — lending their names to events put on by a paying customer of Trump’s private business. The planned speeches suggest that President Trump and his Cabinet are not shying away from events that drive revenue to Trump’s company, even after multiple stories have brought new scrutiny to the blurring of lines between Trump’s business and presidency. Pence is scheduled to speak Thursday night at the hotel, during a gala put on by the Concerned Women for America, a 40-year-old conservative nonprofit that says it promotes “Biblical values and Constitutional principles.”

What’s the point of being president if you can’t make everyone pay you?

* Juliet Eilperin and Brady Dennis report that the Trump administration continues to make backward progress on the environment:

For years, the fight over how much power the federal government should have to regulate the wetlands and tributaries that feed into the nation’s largest rivers has played out across the country. In the halls of Washington and on sprawling farms and ranches, in courtrooms and corporate boardrooms, a legal tug of war has unfolded over a 2015 rule that gave the Environmental Protection Agency much broader authority over the nation’s waterways. Critics say the Obama-era rule gave the federal government far too much power; supporters countered it would prevent the loss of vast swaths of wetlands. Court rulings have temporarily blocked the regulation in 28 states, while keeping it in effect in 22 others. On Thursday, the Trump administration plans to scrap the Obama-era definition of what qualifies as “waters of the United States” under the Clean Water Act, returning the country to standards put in place in 1986.

And we all know how clean the air and water were back then.

* Paige Winfield Cunningham reports that the White House is no longer even pretending to work on the Obamacare replacement Trump has repeatedly promised.

* Glenn Kessler runs down some of the lies Trump has told about his personal involvement in 9/11.

* Simon Rosenberg has a good Twitter thread detailing all the ways Trump has aligned himself with the positions and desires of one Vladimir Putin.

* Tom Schaller argues that Democrats should still build their coalition without the South, even more so than when he started making the argument over a decade ago.

* Annie Linskey looks at just how hard Warren’s 2 percent wealth tax would hit the super-rich.

* Alex Thompson looks back at the fight Warren had with the Obama team over how to respond to the Great Recession.

* Brian Beutler makes a good case that Democrats have passed the point of no return on impeachment.

* Jonathan Bernstein correctly argues that Democrats don’t have a messaging problem on impeachment, they have a competence problem.

* Joan Biskupic has a behind-the-scenes account of how Chief Justice Roberts changed his mind and killed the Trump administration’s attempt to add a citizenship question to the Census.

* Noah Feldman explains why Trump’s asylum victory at the Supreme Court may be only temporary.

* And here’s the Biden campaign going all in on his relationship with Barack Obama.