

Then-national security adviser John Bolton, left, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with President Trump at a White House event in February. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

It’s still stunning President Trump was ready to invite the Taliban. “In the end, it was only the Taliban’s decision to continue killing American soldiers while simultaneously negotiating with the United States that provided the pretext for Trump to put a stop to his own hastily conceived idea. Trump will now become the only President ever to have had four national-security advisers in three years, but he might as well consider not having one at all.”

Congress should not have been so ready to cede power all these years. Benjamin Wittes observes, “This is Congress’s attack on Federalist No. 51, in which Madison poses as the ultimate protection of liberty that ambition will be made to contradict ambition. And in this instance, we have a long-term pattern starting in the war powers arena but extending into all kinds of other areas in which Congress is shoveling out the door its authority and doing so increasingly for partisan reasons.” Read the whole thing.

Could state prosecutors be ready to act? “Prosecutors with the New York district attorney’s office interviewed Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen in recent weeks as part of their investigation of the Trump Organization’s handling of hush money payments, according to people familiar with the matter.”

I wonder when hawks like Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) will be ready to break with Trump. “President Donald Trump discussed easing sanctions on Iran to help secure a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani later this month, prompting then-National Security Advisor John Bolton to argue forcefully against such a step, according to three people familiar with the matter.”

Apparently Republicans will never be ready to contradict him, even on matters of public safety. “The unsigned statement from NOAA backing up Trump, [CNN’s Jake] Tapper said, was not just ‘the latest example of the president’s disdain for facts that he does not like’ but also — as the top NOAA scientist put it — a dangerous thing to do with respect to public safety concerns.”

Consider Republicans have to get ready to defend scores of less Republican districts. “Republicans narrowly averted disaster as GOP state Sen. Dan Bishop eked out a 51 percent to 49 percent win over Democrat Dan McCready in North Carolina’s 9th CD, where an absentee ballot fraud scandal last fall required a new election. But Tuesday’s results were nothing to brag about: Bishop and Republican groups spent over $6 million to barely hang onto a district President Trump had carried by 12 points.”

A whole bunch of Texans aren’t ready to vote for four more years. “Of those surveyed, 48 percent said that they would definitely not vote for Trump to have another four years. Thirty-five percent, barely over a third, said that they would definitely vote for him.”