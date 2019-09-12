

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) speaks on Sept. 7 at the New Hampshire Democratic Party state convention in Manchester, N.H. (Gretchen Ertl/Reuters)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) had the best summer of any presidential contender, moving from the low double-digits to essentially a tie with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the high teens. She has won over former Sanders voters, which makes sense given that she is peppier and a more dynamic and interesting choice for progressives. She also seems to have out-organized Sanders on the ground, especially in early states.

However, there are some serious limitations on her ability to move up unless she can connect with key components of the Democratic coalition. The Post-ABC News poll finds: “Warren has far stronger support among liberal Democratic voters (29 percent vs. 9 percent of moderates and conservatives), white voters (23 percent vs. 12 percent of nonwhites) and those with incomes of $50,000 or more (24 percent vs. 11 percent among those below $50,000). She also has a slight edge among white Democrats with college degrees, with 27 percent, compared with 19 percent for Biden and 15 percent for Sanders. .. Among liberal Democrats, Warren’s support rose from 18 percent in July to 29 percent in the current poll. Her support also rose sharply since the last poll among voters with incomes above $50,000."

While it should come as no surprise that a Massachusetts senator who used to teach law school is appealing to people like herself (white, affluent, college-educated), her lack of support among poorer and nonwhite voters is striking in a few respects.

First, virtually her entire agenda — from Medicare-for-all to child-care-for-all (together with higher wages for child-care workers) — is aimed at less-well-off voters. In addition, she has been pitching to African American voters and making a huge effort to include specific positions focusing on nonwhite voters (e.g. massive funding for historically black colleges, a criminal-justice reform plan). Yet neither group (and certainly there is some overlap) seems impressed. In fact, she gets so little support among African Americans that it is hard to imagine she can win the nomination without increasing her share of this key constituency.

Why isn’t Warrren doing better with these voters? One possibility is that the voters who are most engaged right now like her more than less-engaged voters do. Maybe when other voters, especially lower-income or nonwhite voters, focus on the race, she’ll win them over. Another possibility is that poorer and nonwhite voters have more to lose from President Trump’s reelection, so they are disinclined to back a candidate perceived as riskier. Still another explanation might be that loyalty to former president Barack Obama runs especially deep with these voters, who therefore want to reward his right-hand man and stay away from candidates who seem to be attacking his legacy. Finally, it might be that Warren’s more professorial, didactic style of politics doesn’t sell as well with certain voters, while Biden’s familiarity and more emotionally engaging message give him an advantage. Frankly, these voters have heard so many policy promises that amounted to nothing that they might sense Warren is selling them a hope and a prayer.

The second noteworthy aspect is that Warren provides confirmation that nonwhite voters are not super-progressives. Super-progressives might like to think they are a diverse segment of the party, but the facts say otherwise.

“Contemporary polling provides evidence of moderation among black Democrats compared with the views of white Democrats,” Thomas B. Edsall recently wrote. “The poll data suggests a reversal of traditional roles. More conservative and more centrist Democratic whites were once the tempering force within party ranks. Now, on some of the most controversial issues currently under debate, African-Americans — who make up an estimated 25 percent of Democratic primary voters — have emerged as a force for more moderate stands as white Democrats have moved sharply left.” In other words, in moving to the left boundary of the presidential field, Warren has curtailed her appeal to black voters in exactly the same way Sanders has done.

Finally, as has been recounted many times in the chattering class’s discussions, once Obama won Iowa in 2008, African Americans shifted to him. A candidate whom African Americans badly wanted to support (a historic nominee) was viable, they concluded, and they could therefore safely switch from Hillary Clinton. (One reason he was viable was that Obama’s uplifting message of unity did not scare off moderate voters.) The correct analogy in 2020 would be Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.). If she did very well in an early state, African Americans might then feel comfortable enough to shift to her in greater numbers.

In the case of a white progressive such as Warren, however, there is no logical reason that African Americans would necessarily bolt from Biden if Warren, for example, won Iowa. They haven’t been pining to vote for Warren, so her viability, if anything, might prompt black voters scattered among other candidates to rally to the tried-and-true Biden.

Warren’s impressive rise in the polls, organizational strength, wonkishness and accessibility have earned her very good coverage of late. But that coverage might have overlooked or unduly minimized a central problem with her campaign: It’s not winning over the people she aims to help, who just so happen to be among the most critical primary voters.

