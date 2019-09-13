Opinion writer

* Courtney Kube reports that the military isn’t too happy about getting its funds diverted to Trump’s wall:

President Donald Trump's plan to pay for his proposed border wall by taking funds from more than four dozen Air Force military construction projects poses various national security risks for the U.S. armed forces, according to a report compiled by the U.S. Air Force. The report, obtained by NBC News, details the importance of each of the 51 military projects chosen by the Trump administration to lose their funding, including construction of a new gate to address a growing security concern at an overseas U.S. base, projects to build facilities to safely store more than $1 billion in munitions overseas, and even replacing a boiler whose failure is “imminent” and could cause the evacuation of an entire base in Alaska.

I await Trump’s angry tweet on why the Air Force are a bunch of losers.

* Sara Murray reports that NASCAR is rethinking its souvenir programs:

NASCAR rejected advertisements for its souvenir programs from multiple firearms companies earlier this summer as part of what is being seen as a "gradual shift" in its position on guns. The move may be another example of how major companies are adjusting as the nation grapples with guns in America. While the move did not get widespread notice, NASCAR’S apparent shift stunned gun enthusiasts who said there is a large overlap between NASCAR fans and gun owners, and left some in the firearms industry questioning why NASCAR’s viewpoint has shifted and where the racing organization now stands on Second Amendment issues.

You can see why gun advocates are feeling besieged.

* Ted Hesson reports that the Trump administration is moving forward with its effort to deport immigrants who up until now have been allowed to stay in the U.S. while they receive medical treatment.

* Erik Wasson reports that House Republicans intend to run in 2020 on the issues of the national debt and repealing the Affordable Care Act. Seriously, that’s not a joke.

* Alex Kotch reveals the oligarchs behind the campaign to gut the safety net.

* Suzanne Gordon and Jasper Craven report on how the Trump administration is sabotaging veterans’ access to health care.

* Matthew Dallek reports that Trump’s obsession with minutiae is part of what makes him so ineffective.

* Houston mayor Sylvester Turner is running an interesting ad tying a rich primary opponent to Trump that shows how unpopular Trump is even in Texas (though it is an urban area).

* Melanie Zanona reports on the unbelievably bitter argument between Sen. Rand Paul and Rep. Liz Cheney.

* John Stoehr argues that if black voters end up sticking with Biden and he wins the nomination, we should trust that they’re making the right call in terms of who can beat Trump.

* Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has endorsed Sen. Ed Markey, who faces a potential primary from Rep. Joe Kennedy.

* Sarah Maslin Nir reports that Rudy Giuliani’s latest divorce is as much of a horror show as you’d expect.

* And Rebecca Tan reports that energy-saving light bulbs are probably not what’s making Trump look orange, contrary to what he has said.