

An anti-Trump demonstrator holds a sign during a protest before President Trump's speech to Republican members of Congress in Baltimore on Thursday. (Theresa Keil/Reuters)

Opinion writer

The pitiful state of political discourse: “No surprise since your motto seems to be ‘Terrorists First, America Second.”

Pity the next president, who will have to reverse all the boneheaded moves. “The Trump administration on Thursday announced the repeal of a major Obama-era clean water regulation that had placed limits on polluting chemicals that could be used near streams, wetlands and other bodies of water.”

It’s a pity he didn’t figure this out before voting for President Trump. “He said he had held out hope that the Republican party would move to work on challenges specifically facing African Americans like healthcare disparities or black families having less wealth than white families. But, he no longer expects that.”

It would be a pity if Democrats blew a golden opportunity to take root in the suburbs. “Interviews here in Tarrant County suggest that their messages — which may resonate with the supercharged activist [base] determined to turn Trump out of office — are not yet piercing through and the candidates themselves often are not connecting with average voters.”

It’s a pity Republicans have given up any effort at fiscal restraint. “The U.S. government’s red ink for fiscal 2019 swelled past the $1 trillion mark in August, the first time that level has been eclipsed in seven years, the Treasury Department reported Thursday. The total shortfall rose to nearly $1.07 trillion, thanks to a difference between revenue and expenses of more than $214.1 billion in August. The government last saw that large of a fiscal deficit in 2012, when the gap was nearly $1.1 trillion.”

It’s a pity we have a president who hates so many American cities. “Trump maligned Baltimore. Residents welcomed his visit with protests.”

It’s a pity we tend to learn nothing from such consequential mistakes. “Republicans are engaged in an ongoing debate about the wisdom of the Iraq war because intervening in Iraq was a choice and created a host of downstream consequences. But not intervening in Syria was also a choice. And this choice, too, has created a great many downstream effects.” Read the whole thing.