

From left, Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), former vice president Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former congressman Beto O'Rourke (D-Tex.) and former housing and urban development secretary Julián Castro at a debate Thursday in Houston. (David J. Phillip/AP)

Opinion writer

The Democratic Party should be pleased with last week’s debate in Houston. Former vice president Joe Biden, former congressman Beto O’Rourke, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) in one way or another resisted the pull to the far left on health-care reform while dispelling the notion that “moderate” means “mushy middle.”

Biden introduced some economic reality into the health-care debate. “I think we should be in a position of taking a look at what costs are. My plan for health care costs a lot of money. It costs $740 billion. It doesn’t cost $30 trillion, $3.4 trillion a year, it turns out, is twice what the entire federal budget is. That’s before — exists now, without interest on the debt. How are we going to pay for it? I want to hear that tonight how that’s happened.”

Klobuchar gamely defended a modicum of consumer choice and incrementalism. "When it comes to our health care and when it comes to our premiums, I go with the doctor’s creed, which is, do no harm. And while Bernie wrote the bill, I read the bill. And on Page 8 — on Page 8 of the bill, it says that we will no longer have private insurance as we know it. And that means that 149 million Americans will no longer be able to have their current insurance.”

Buttigieg made the same argument. “The problem, Senator Sanders, with that damn bill that you wrote, and that Senator Warren backs, is that it doesn’t trust the American people. I trust you to choose what makes the most sense for you. Not my way or the highway.” (I’ve yet to hear from the two main proponents of Medicare-for-all why people should not have the choice.)

Booker warned that the perfect should not be the enemy of the good. “And as a person who has an ideal, I know we cannot sacrifice progress on the altar of purity, because people in my community, they need help right now.”

Harris defended the simple proposition that you should listen to what voters actually want. “I support Medicare-for-all, I always have, but I wanted to make the plan better, which I did. Which is about offering people choice, not taking that from them.”

O’Rourke likewise defended something less than an all-or-nothing approach. “Everyone who’s insufficiently insured, cannot afford it, can move over to Medicare. And those, like members of unions who’ve fought for the health-care plans that work for them and their families, are able to keep them. This is the best possible path forward.”

The Democratic Party would be smart to pick its nominee from among this group. All have resisted painting a target on their back and all are infinitely more humane, more decent, more informed and more fit to be president than the current Oval Office occupant.

For all that, we can say, well done, Democrats.

