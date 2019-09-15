

Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke at a debate in Houston on Sept. 12. (David J. Phillip/AP)

Opinion writer

Who said it?

1. “We’re going to fight to get there. We can put the ideal out there … in other words, not sacrifice progress for purity.”

2. “I strongly opposed him, based on his views on executive power, which will continue to haunt our country, as well as how he behaved, including the allegations that we are hearing more about today.”

3. “We went into war in Afghanistan because we were attacked. What I’m saying is that one lesson from just how endless that conflict has been is how hard it is to end a war, any war, in the 21st century.”

4. “When you have a negotiation that looks like the Taliban is not going to even recognize the legitimate democratically elected government of Afghanistan, not going to recognize the Constitution, now you have to step back and say, ‘Is this time really to negotiate?’ ”

5. “I refuse to even acknowledge the politics or the polling or the fear or the NRA. That has purchased the complicity and silence of members of Congress."

