Opinion writer

* William Rashbaum and Ben Protess report that there’s yet another public official trying to get Trump’s tax returns:

State prosecutors in Manhattan have subpoenaed President Trump’s accounting firm to demand eight years of his personal and corporate tax returns, according to several people with knowledge of the matter. The subpoena opens a new front in a wide-ranging effort to obtain copies of the president’s tax returns, which Mr. Trump initially said he would make public during the 2016 campaign but has since refused to disclose. The subpoena was issued by the Manhattan district attorney’s office late last month, soon after it opened a criminal investigation into the role that the president and his family business played in hush-money payments made in the run-up to the election. Both Mr. Trump and his company reimbursed Michael D. Cohen, the president’s former lawyer and fixer, for money Mr. Cohen paid to buy the silence of Stormy Daniels, a pornographic film actress who said she had an affair with Mr. Trump. The president has denied the affair.

I’m laying down a marker right here: When we eventually get Trump’s returns, we’re going to find that he deducted the hush money to Stormy Daniels as a business expense. That, of course, is tax fraud. But it’s also just the kind of penny-ante scamming Trump would engage in.

* Gavin Bade reports that the fossil fuel industry isn’t taking this electric car stuff lying down:

The oil industry is trying to crush the booming electric car movement. Groups backed by industry giants like Exxon Mobil and the Koch empire are waging a state-by-state, multimillion-dollar battle to squelch utilities’ plans to build charging stations across the country. Environmentalists call the fight a reprise of the “Who Killed the Electric Car?” battles that doomed an earlier generation of battery-driven vehicles in the 1990s. Oil-backed groups have challenged electric companies’ plans in 10 states, according to utility commission filings reviewed by POLITICO, waging regulatory and lobbying campaigns against the proposals. The showdown is taking place as utilities, eager to increase the demand for power, push for approval to build charging networks in locations such as shopping centers and rest stops in more than half the nation.

It’s almost like all the greenwashing the oil companies have been doing lately isn’t sincere.

* David Weigel and John Wagner report that the Working Families Party, which endorsed Bernie Sanders in 2016, has given their endorsement to Elizabeth Warren.

* Cristina Marcos reports that Rep. Jerry Nadler is now saying impeaching Trump is “imperative,” in order to “vindicate the Constitution,” a real escalation.

* Barbara McQuade explains how Democrats can go about impeaching Trump by thinking like prosecutors.

* Harry Litman has a nice piece explaining the deeper meaning of the director of national intelligence’s withholding of a whistleblower complaint from Congress.

* Robin Givhan reports on how Kamala Harris was shaped by her time at Howard University.

* Emily Atkin examines the way climate change is going to make global conflict worse.

* Jonathan Cohn explains why the Trump administration’s war on the Affordable Care Act is also a war on treatment for opioid dependency.

* Paige Winfield Cunningham discovers who’s writing health care plans for the Democratic candidates.

* At the American Prospect, I argued that the most electable candidate is the one who can absorb blows and even scandal.

* And Sahil Kapur notes that Democrats often nominate the presidential candidate who seems the brainiest, which bodes well for a certain former Harvard Law professor.

Watch: