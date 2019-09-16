

Brett M. Kavanaugh speaks during his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing last year, (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

I have little doubt it was a sham. “David Cameron has accused Boris Johnson of not believing in Brexit but backing it anyway during the referendum campaign on Britain’s EU membership to advance his political career.”

At the time I argued a sham investigation was a mistake. “Democrats called Sunday for a new investigation of Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh in response to a New York Times piece that said Kavanaugh was seen sexually harassing a female student while at Yale.” Eventually the facts come out.

If Republicans do anything it will be an NRA-approved sham. “Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said they urged President Trump on Sunday to back a universal background check bill 200 days after the House passed the reform with some Republican support.”

Medicare-for-all is a sham if you think you can wave a magic wand to abolish private insurance. “'We need to make sure that we have a vision that gets everybody covered,' [Pete] Buttigieg, who is currently the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said Sunday during an interview with CNN’s State of the Union when he was asked about his forthcoming health care plan. 'The difference in my vision of Medicare-for-all who want it — versus Sanders, Warren vision — is I think we can do that and not order Americans onto that public alternative."

Yes, the vetting was a sham. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.): “I strongly oppose him, based on his views on the executive power which will continue to haunt our country, as well as how he behaved, including the allegations that we are hearing more about today. My concern here is that the process was a sham.”

Someone’s story is a sham, but I’m not sure who. “Iran on Sunday forcefully rejected charges by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that it was responsible for drone attacks that caused serious damage to two crucial Saudi Arabian oil installations, with the foreign minister dismissing the remarks as ‘max deceit.’” Pompeo needs to lay out the evidence before we get to Gulf of Tonkin Part 2.

Sham history that lionizes the Confederacy and ignores the consequences of slavery has to end. Former vice president Joe Biden is correct: “The domestic terrorism of white supremacy has been the antagonist of our highest ideals from before our founding."