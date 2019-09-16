

Former vice president Joe Biden in Birmingham, Ala., on Sunday. (Marvin Gentry/Reuters)

Opinion writer

UP: A public option

DOWN: Medicare-for-all

UP: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) acknowledging taxes will have to go up

DOWN: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) not being straight about how to fund Medicare-for-all

UP: ABC debate moderators

DOWN: Allowing marginal candidates on the debate stage after October

UP: South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg

DOWN: Julián Castro

UP: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)

DOWN: Andrew Yang

UP: Tensions with Iran

DOWN: Confidence in President Trump to handle Iran

UP: Level of international chaos

DOWN: Rep. Liz Cheney’s conclusion (“No question, the world is safer.”)

UP: Condi Rice warning Trump “to be a lot more careful in the way he speaks about these things, because race is a very delicate and raw nerve in America.”

DOWN: Republicans standing behind a president who is blatantly racist

UP: Investigating if Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh lied under oath

DOWN: The FBI’s participation in a vetting scam

UP: Risk of a recession

DOWN: GM’s work stoppage

Read more:

Jennifer Rubin: The moderates’ health-care message can prevail

Kathleen Parker: Donald Trump clearly won the Democratic debate

Jennifer Rubin: Let’s talk about character and capability

Max Boot: The Mideast is a tinderbox. Trump has aggravated the crisis.

The Ranking Committee: The winner of the debate? Nobody.