UP: A public option
DOWN: Medicare-for-all
UP: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) acknowledging taxes will have to go up
DOWN: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) not being straight about how to fund Medicare-for-all
UP: ABC debate moderators
DOWN: Allowing marginal candidates on the debate stage after October
UP: South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg
DOWN: Julián Castro
UP: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)
DOWN: Andrew Yang
UP: Tensions with Iran
DOWN: Confidence in President Trump to handle Iran
UP: Level of international chaos
DOWN: Rep. Liz Cheney’s conclusion (“No question, the world is safer.”)
UP: Condi Rice warning Trump “to be a lot more careful in the way he speaks about these things, because race is a very delicate and raw nerve in America.”
DOWN: Republicans standing behind a president who is blatantly racist
UP: Investigating if Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh lied under oath
DOWN: The FBI’s participation in a vetting scam
UP: Risk of a recession
DOWN: GM’s work stoppage
