* Juliet Eilperin and Brady Dennis report that the Trump administration is bound and determined to get more pollution in the air:

The Trump administration will revoke California’s right to set stricter air pollution for cars and light trucks on Wednesday, according to two senior administration officials, as part of a larger effort to weaken an Obama-era climate policy curbing greenhouse gas emissions from the nation’s auto fleet. The move sets up a legal battle between the federal government and the nation’s most populous state, which for decades has exercised authority to put in place more stringent fuel economy standards. Thirteen states and the District of Columbia have vowed to adopt California’s standards if they diverge from the federal government’s, as have several major automakers. Last year, the Environmental Protection Agency and Transportation Department proposed taking away the waiver California received under the Obama administration to set tailpipe emissions for cars and light-duty trucks, as part of a rule that would freeze mileage standards for these vehicles at roughly 37 miles per gallon from 2020 to 2026.

I thought the environment was getting a little too clean.

* Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski swaggered a lot to impress the Audience of One during his testimony to the Judiciary Committee today, but Andrew Desiderio and Kyle Cheney report on what really mattered:

Democrats were also hopeful that Lewandowski’s refusal to answer many questions would be seen as evidence of what [Committee chairman Jerrold] Nadler has long emphasized: that obstruction of Congress, too, can be an impeachable offense. ... Lewandowski largely confirmed the version of events contained in Mueller’s report, at times complying with Democrats’ line of questioning by agreeing with the way Mueller’s report characterized his actions and responses to Trump’s directives.

Lewandowski’s stonewalling -- which was openly cheered by Trump, and came after the White House mounted an absurd argument to limit his testimony -- probably helped build the case for Trump’s impeachment. Whether or not there will ever be a full House vote on articles, of course, is another matter entirely. -- gs

* Richard Lardner reports that these are boom times for swamp creatures in Trump’s Washington:

In less than three years, President Donald Trump has named more former lobbyists to Cabinet-level posts than his most recent predecessors did in eight, putting a substantial amount of oversight in the hands of people with ties to the industries they’re regulating. The Cabinet choices are another sign that Trump’s populist pledge to “drain the swamp” is a catchy campaign slogan but not a serious attempt to change the way Washington works. Instead of staring down “the unholy alliance of lobbyists and donors and special interests” as Trump recently declared, the influence industry has flourished during his administration. The amount spent in 2019 on lobbying the U.S. government is on pace to match or exceed last year’s total of $3.4 billion, the most since 2010, according to the political money website Open Secrets. Trump also has pulled in hefty contributions from industries with business before his administration, and his hotel near the White House has been a magnet for lobbyists and foreign interests since he was elected.

This is what the Founders wanted.

* Jonathan Bernstein explains why what we saw from Lewandowski today constituted obstruction of justice.

* Adam Serwer says if Democrats want to pick a strong nominee they have to let their primary candidates take their shots at each other.

* Juliet Eilperin and Nick Miroff report that an internal National Park Service report says that border wall construction will harm multiple sensitive archeological sites in Arizona.

* David Drucker reports that Republicans are worried about losing the help of the NRA in 2020 as the organization spirals further into chaos.

* Tal Kopan got a hold of the videos the administration is using to introduce immigrants to the U.S. court system where they’ll try not to get deported.

* Ed Kilgore explains what’s important and alarming about a new study projecting that the Supreme Court is likely to block most action on climate change in coming years.

* Paul Krugman takes an unflinching look at what today’s Republican Party has become, and rightly asks whether Democrats know what they’re up against.

* Ron Brownstein has an interesting look at how Trump’s racism, combined with the new pressure Democrats feel to speak frankly about racial issues, will shape 2020.

* Holly Otterbein and Trent Spiner report that the Bernie Sanders campaign is experiencing some internal disarray.

* And Eric Hananoki reports that no fewer than 17 Fox News personalities have put money in Trump’s pocket by appearing at events taking place at his properties since he began his run for president.