

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) in Manchester, N.H., on Sept. 7. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

There is no intrigue here: Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) didn’t do her job. “Collins at the time called the investigation [into Brett M. Kavanaugh] ‘very thorough’ and reviewed copies of FBI interviews before delivering her speech. Now her opponents are accusing her of relying on a slipshod review of the allegations in determining her vote.” It would be laughable if not so serious.

I’m intrigued as to what exactly there are investigating. “State prosecutors in Manhattan have subpoenaed President Trump’s accounting firm to demand eight years of his personal and corporate tax returns, according to several people with knowledge of the matter. The subpoena opens a new front in a wide-ranging effort to obtain copies of the president’s tax returns, which Mr. Trump initially said he would make public during the 2016 campaign but has since refused to disclose.”

The intriguing possibility remains that he won’t leave the race so she won’t win it. “After backing Bernie Sanders in 2016, the Working Families Party on Monday voted to endorse Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) presidential campaign. The progressive political outfit’s move bolsters Warren’s left-wing credentials as she continues to gain ground on former Vice President Joe Biden in the polls.”

Whenever Trump speaks, the intrigue starts as to what he actually means. “The Trump administration upgraded the incident into a global crisis with its swift move to directly blame Iran for the coordinated drone strike. … The President’s comments sparked immediate uncertainty over whether he was being serious or whether this tension-raising tweet was -- like a similar warning once aimed at North Korea -- a risky negotiating tactic.”

I’m intrigued to find out if bipartisan concern will halt talk of war. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah): “Direct engagement by US military in response to Iran’s attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure would be a grave mistake. The US has continued arms sales so Saudi Arabia can defend itself. If SA responds against Iran attacks, the US should be ready to support in a non-kinetic role.”

With all the behind-the-scenes intrigue, David Frum wants to know: “Armed aggression against U.S. friends and partners does not in itself demand a U.S. response. India has been a target of frequent armed aggression from Pakistan. The United States has not jumped in. Normally, the United States asks questions such as: Can this friend handle the attack on its own? Is there perhaps fault on both sides? Are there nonmilitary solutions? How important are the interests at risk?” If only there was a careful policy process in this administration.

Media might be intrigued enough to find out, despite gaffes, why former vice president Joe Biden is so far ahead with African American voters. “[Warren’s] increased public support has helped her eclipse Sanders for second-place with the politically engaged, the oldest voters, college-educated whites and white liberals. She still trails Biden with all of those types of voters except for white liberals, among whom the two are roughly tied at a quarter of the vote.” Hint: So far. Biden’s voters don’t give a darn about gaffes.