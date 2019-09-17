

Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen, Hiam Abbass, Alan Ruck and J. Smith-Cameron in a scene from the second season of "Succession. (Peter Kramer/HBO)

Opinion writer

This post references some events of the second season of “Succession,” but not in any great detail.

Even if we know every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way, there is still something strangely pleasurable in watching the ways that incredible wealth brings with it incredible problems. Such is the appeal of “Succession,” HBO’s horror-comedy about the aging, ailing patriarch of a giant media conglomerate and the children he’s torturing as they compete to take over the business when he’s gone. When income inequality is skyrocketing and elite displays of impunity become commonplace, the only justice we can expect is the kind that families like the Roys visit on themselves.

It’s true that the idea of revolution is chic. Candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are battling for second place in a contest marked so far by a seeming appetite for big structural change. Pussy hats are pass é, but resistance-meets-activewear apparel is still on-trend.

But, by and large, the oligarchies remain firmly in place. Felicity Huffman was sentenced to a mere 14 days in prison for faking her daughter’s college standardized test scores. Jeffrey Epstein is dead, but his high-flying enablers remain at large. And most of all, President Trump has convinced millions of voters that he is a populist. The only sensible conclusion from all of this is that the superrich will settle, plead or hornswoggle their way out of any attempt to cancel their status. All that’s left to the rest of us is the pleasure of watching.

“Succession” offers plenty of that, and the spectacle is alternately plush and grim. The Roy family has many homes, many helicopters and billions to squander. It also has a lot of problems: Heir-not-so-apparent Kendall (Jeremy Strong) is soiling himself after drug binges; kid brother Roman (Kieran Culkin) can’t have sex with his girlfriend; and golden girl Shiv (Sarah Snook) seems intent on blowing up her career as a lefty political strategist, her marriage to Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and her reputation as a decent human. Even the patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) can’t defy time: Though his will remains ferocious, his body is failing, especially at inopportune moments. And though Logan doesn’t misbehave quite as ostentatiously as his children, his inability to settle on one of them to run his companies and his insistence on pursuing new acquisitions are causing as much tsoris as their missteps.

The entertainment value in watching the Roys destroy themselves is similar to the glee that comes from devouring a personal essay about the wildly destructive relationship between a wealthy but dysfunctional Instagram influencer and her working-class ghostwriter. The rich are different from you and me: They have the ability to cause themselves more problems than the rest of us could even begin to imagine. The Roys can buy themselves more and better drugs than anyone else. Their media empire affords them more opportunities to wield power badly on very public stages. They just cannot purchase self-discipline or self-respect — or a father’s favor.

The gratifications of schadenfreude are the same as they have always been, of course. But when you’re one of the 99.9 percent watching the 0.1 percent self-immolate, there’s something bigger at work than mere pleasure in someone else’s suffering. It’s despair, both theirs and ours, that’s echoing under the delights of dissecting the Roy family’s damaged psyches or sighing over Shiv’s enviable wardrobe.

Nothing will ever bring the Roys truly low — no regulator, no lawsuit, not even the eventual ascension of idiot cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) to the conglomerate’s throne, a possibility that seems more likely with every successive episode. No matter what, the Roys will still glide past antifa protesters and white-nationalist demonstrators as tasteful, expensive cars carry them into discreet private garages in the basement of highly secure, highly anonymous buildings. Our only hope is that if they come undone, it will happen behind those doors.

That’s not much of a political agenda. But it makes for one hell of a television spectacle.