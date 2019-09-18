Opinion writer

* John Wagner, Kareem Fahim, and Paul Schemm report that everything continues to go smoothly in our policy toward the Middle East:

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday decried the weekend attacks on the Saudi oil industry as an “act of war” as President Trump ordered a substantial increase in sanctions against Iran, which Washington has linked to the strikes. Amid the escalating tensions in the region, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday presented remnants of what it said were Iranian-made weapons used in the attacks on two key oil facilities. Meanwhile, Iran warned the United States that it would broadly retaliate against any attacks on it, Iranian news agencies reported. “I have just instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase Sanctions on the country of Iran!” Trump wrote in a morning tweet, without elaboration.

Nothing says “I am handling this crisis in a calm and careful manner” like the use of exclamation points.

* Aaron Gregg and Erica Werner report that the Pentagon is totally on board with diverting money for Trump’s wall:

The Pentagon warned of dire outcomes unless Congress paid for urgently needed military construction projects nationwide — the same projects that have now been canceled to fund President Trump’s border wall. The warnings are contained in Defense Department budget requests sent to lawmakers in recent years. They include potentially hazardous living conditions for troops and their families, as well as unsafe schools that would impede learning. In numerous cases, the Defense Department warned that lives would be put at risk if buildings don’t meet the military’s standards for fire safety or management of explosives.

No no, the Pentagon can have that money back because Mexico is paying for the wall.

* Natasha Bertrand and Bryan Bender report that the military has spent nearly $200,000 at Trump’s Scottish resort since he took office.

* Hamed Aleaziz reports on a new effort by USCIS chief Ken Cuccinnelli to secure for himself the power to publicize personal information of asylum seekers and refugees who are being prosecuted for crimes.

* Catie Edmondson looks at how Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has learned to play the inside game.

* Will Wilkinson argues that conservatives’ reaction to talk of an assault weapons ban shows how contemptuous they are of democracy.

* Jason Sattler says Trump is using racism to distract his own voters from the fact that he’s working on behalf of the elite.

* David Stein has the story of how Joe Biden pushed Ronald Reagan to embrace mass incarceration.

* Marc Caputo reports on how Arizona is shifting slowly but steadily in Democrats’ direction.

* Ariana Eunjung Cha reports that the abortion rate has fallen to its lowest point since Roe v. Wade was decided.

* Gershom Gorenberg says the Netanyahu era might, just might, be approaching its end.

* Andrew Sprung says the Democratic candidates need to make an issue of abuses by health care providers, not just insurers and Big Pharma.

* And Alexia Fernández Campbell makes the case for the four-day workweek.