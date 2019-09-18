

Corey Lewandowski, former campaign manager for Donald Trump, at a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington on Tuesday. (Al Drago/Bloomberg)

Opinion writer

Incrimination, plain and simple. “Mr. Lewandowski, under sharp questioning by Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee, confirmed that Mr. Trump had once asked him to help pressure the attorney general to curtail the scope of the Russia investigation, but said he did not believe he had been asked to do anything illegal.”

It is plain to everyone that we have no Iran policy. “After leading voices in the Trump administration laid the blame squarely on Iran, it isn’t obvious how the U.S. can effectively retaliate against a country that is already under maximum economic sanctions. Iran is too big for the U.S. to invade even if there were appetite among U.S. voters for another Gulf war, and has demonstrated its ability to strike back hard should the U.S. decide to escalate.”

Plainly, some have too much money and not enough scruples. “A woman accused of paying $400,000 to get her son into the University of California, Los Angeles, as a fake soccer recruit has become the 52nd person charged in a sweeping college admissions bribery scheme, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday.”

Could it be any more plain that Republicans are fleeing a sinking ship? “GOP Rep. Paul Cook (Calif.) will retire from Congress at the end of this term and run for a seat on the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, he said on Tuesday.”

Plainly, his wall isn’t getting built. “The Defense Department has decided not to proceed with three border wall projects in California and Arizona, citing ‘insufficient contract savings,’ according to a court filing.”

Relying on the Saudis military plainly is a bad idea. “For years, Saudi Arabia has been a major buyer of U.S.-made weapons. … The operation appeared to circumvent the defenses of Saudi Arabia’s military, including the six battalions of Patriot missile defense systems produced by U.S. defense contractor Raytheon — each of which can cost in the region of $1 billion.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) operation is plainly better. “Some of Bernie Sanders’ fiercest supporters are sounding the alarm that the campaign is bogged down by disorganization, personality clashes, and poor communication between state operations and national headquarters."

