In the wake of Saturday’s attack on Saudi Arabia’s main oil production facility, Iran’s leaders find themselves in what must feel like an unfamiliar position. Despite the widespread view that Tehran is (directly or indirectly) responsible for the strikes, very few observers are calling for the massive military response that might have been expected.

To Tehran, that probably feels like a victory. But this is a very dangerous game with lots of moving parts.

On Wednesday morning, President Trump announced new sanctions on Iran. The leaders in Tehran shrugged and kept working on their next act of disruption.

Iranian officials are taking a risky, two-pronged approach to the latest chapter in their long standoff with Washington, as they try to provoke their way out of sanctions and back to the negotiating table. It’s their attempt to gain leverage at a time when their own domestic problems — a direct result of U.S. economic sanctions — are becoming difficult to manage.

Despite mounting evidence that Iran or its proxies in Yemen were responsible for the attack, most world leaders are waiting for a U.N.-led investigation into what happened, implicitly undermining the authenticity of the initial U.S. response.

“Amid all the calls for de-escalation, Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply. There is no evidence the attacks came from Yemen,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted soon after the attack.

Preliminary reports indicated that, based on where the oil facility was hit, the attack had to have come from the north, meaning they were either staged from Iran or Iraq.

But later satellite imagery showed damage on the west side of some installations, which implied Yemen. The Iranian-backed Houthis have, from the beginning, claimed responsibility for the attack.

What is clear is that the U.S. administration wanted to be first to market with its narrative.

Blaming Iran has been a reliably effective strategy for a wide range of international incidents over the years, but the fact that it’s getting more difficult to convince the rest of the world about the Islamic republic’s bad behavior, even as that regime continues to escalate its provocations, says much more about Washington’s growing credibility problem than it does about Iran’s guilt.

For leaders in Tehran, so far, the attack — whoever did it — is a win-win.

First, the disaster exposed Saudi Arabia as extremely vulnerable to attack, despite owning billions of dollars of some the world’s most advanced weaponry. Second, the conspicuous international skepticism toward the United States’ claims exposed a trend: Longtime allies will no longer allow themselves to be pulled blindly into American fights.

Even Saudi Arabia’s leadership was initially reluctant to publicly point a finger directly at Iran — although on Wednesday, they produced parts of missiles and drones that they say were made by Iran.

The Arab kingdoms in the Persian Gulf — who have long called on the United States to confront what they say is Iranian aggression — are waking up to the reality that Iran is capable of inflicting much more damage to their economies and regional stability than ever expected.

For that reason, all of them are proceeding with extreme caution. They realize that Iran, which is the biggest country in the region and has increasingly little to lose, could indeed become the existential threat that they have long warned it to be.

The “maximum pressure” campaign conceived by the Trump administration and encouraged by Arab and Israeli leaders has failed to reduce that threat. If anything, it has exacerbated it.

The conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia has been brewing for years, but it is no longer contained. This is precisely the opposite of what the Trump policy was supposed to accomplish.

Iran sees Saudi Arabia, especially since the ascension to power of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as the aggressor. In recent years, the Saudis have been funneling money and weapons into Iran’s Sunni-dominated regions, aiming to destabilize Iran.

Iran’s latest moves simply take that battle out of the shadows and into the open.

But that doesn’t mean that Iran is looking for an all-out war with Saudi Arabia. They are so close geographically, and the waters between them are so important strategically, that the entire world has incentives to deter such a confrontation. Iran knows that and so does Saudi Arabia. What’s still unclear is whether this U.S. administration fully grasps it.

A well-placed former U.S. official told me last week that both Tehran and Riyadh are eager to initiate so-called track two diplomatic talks to get out of the mess. But time is short.

This attack demonstrates yet again that Iran cannot be ignored or dismissed. For better or for worse, it is crucial to stability in the Middle East. Those mysterious missiles also served as a painful and expensive reminder of that fact.

