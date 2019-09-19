

Protesters fly a giant Baby Trump balloon next to the hotel where President Trump is holding a fundraising luncheon in San Diego on Wednesday. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Does he plan on telling the rest of us? “John Bolton, President Donald Trump’s fired national security adviser, harshly criticized Trump’s foreign policy on Wednesday at a private lunch, saying inviting the Taliban to Camp David sent a ‘terrible signal’ and that it was ‘disrespectful’ to the victims of 9/11 because the Taliban had harbored al Qaeda.” On this Bolton is right.

If you plan on making a difference, you need to do this. “[A]fter nearly nine months, with her eyes now wide open to the downsides of her revolutionary reputation and social media fame, Ms. [Alexandria] Ocasio-Cortez has tempered her brash, institution-be-damned style with something different: a careful political calculus that adheres more closely to the unwritten rules of Washington she once disdained.”

Democrats should plan on including this in their impeachment investigation. “The U.S. military has spent more than $184,000 at President Trump’s golf resort in Scotland since he took office, far more than previously known, according to documents released Wednesday by the House Oversight Committee.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has a game plan that is working — Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) doesn’t. “Warren and Sanders may be ideological allies, a point underscored during the July debates, when both senators refused to attack each other and focused their firepower on centrist opponents instead. But ultimately, one of them has to make the case that they are the best person to articulate a progressive message against Trump. And that means making the case that the other person is not.”

Republicans’ plan to remain silent in the face of monstrous conduct will catch up with them. “Trump Condemned for False Smear About Ilhan Omar Dancing on 9/11: ‘Inciting Hate and Violence.'” Despicable.

Conservatives get nervous over the Senate’s plan to do nothing about anything. “Conservative activists are calling on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to support funding to upgrade voting machines across the country that critics argue are out of date and insecure. Anti-tax activist Grover Norquist and Freedomworks President Adam Brandon issued a call Wednesday for Congress to allocate additional money for election equipment upgrades and to mandate that elections use paper ballots that can be used for an independent audit.” The “Moscow Mitch” dig is working.

His plan to cling to President Trump didn’t help. “Benjamin Netanyahu’s gamble to hold elections for a second time this year backfired, as a deadlocked result left Israel convulsed by a new wave of political turmoil. The inconclusive race against his centrist rival, former military chief Benny Gantz, dealt a tough blow to Israel’s longest-serving prime minister. At best, he’ll return to office badly weakened." I wouldn’t bet on the best-case scenario for Netanyahu.