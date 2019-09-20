* Alan Cullison, Rebecca Ballhaus, and Dustin Volz report that this Ukraine story is looking like just what we thought it was:

President Trump in a July phone call repeatedly pressured the president of Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ’s son, urging Volodymyr Zelensky about eight times to work with Rudy Giuliani, his personal lawyer, on a probe, according to people familiar with the matter.
“He told him that he should work with [Mr. Giuliani] on Biden, and that people in Washington wanted to know” whether allegations were true or not, one of the people said. Mr. Trump didn’t mention a provision of foreign aid to Ukraine on the call, said this person, who didn’t believe Mr. Trump offered the Ukrainian president any quid-pro-quo for his cooperation on an investigation.
Mr. Giuliani in June and August met with top Ukrainian officials about the prospect of an investigation, he said in an interview. The Trump lawyer has suggested Mr. Biden as vice president worked to shield from investigation a Ukrainian gas company with ties to his son, Hunter Biden. A Ukrainian official earlier this year said he had no evidence of wrongdoing by Mr. Biden or his son.

If this doesn’t merit impeachment, I can’t imagine what would.

* Dino Grandoni and Juliet Eilperin report that the war between Trump and California is getting hotter:

California and 22 other states filed a lawsuit in federal court Friday against the Trump administration, challenging its decision to revoke the most-populous state’s right to set pollution limits on cars and light trucks.
The legal battle’s outcome will affect which vehicles Americans drive in the years to come, as well as the country’s effort to tackle climate change and the balance between federal and state power.
The lawsuit is the latest salvo in the escalating legal and political fight between President Trump and California, which has created uncertainty and divisions in the auto industry. Both domestic and foreign automakers are grappling with which standards to follow as they prepare to manufacture vehicles for U.S. consumers over the next decade.

Dirty air is what the Founders wanted for us.

* Helaine Olen explains how Betsy DeVos screwed over people who borrowed money for school thinking they’d have their loans forgiven if they went into public service.

* Jennifer Morton explains how unwelcoming elite institutions can be when they’re stocked with the Brett Kavanaughs of the world.

* Emily Stewart reports on what we can learn about Elizabeth Warren’s governing style from her time setting up the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

* Astead Herndon reports on an effort by young black voters to get their elders to turn away from Joe Biden.

* Katia Dmitrieva reports that the two states that lost the most manufacturing jobs in the last year were Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. So much winning!

* John Harwood examines the economic divide layered across our political divide.

* Amanda Marcotte says the administration is using transphobia to shore up the evangelical vote for 2020.

* Jeff Spross looks at the push for “sectoral bargaining,” which could transform the relationship between workers and employers.

* And Ben Terris accompanies Mike Pence to the friendly confines of the Heritage Foundation.