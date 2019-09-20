No serious person can be surprised. CNN reports, “The White House and the Justice Department have advised the nation’s top intelligence agency that a controversial complaint involving President Donald Trump isn’t governed by laws covering intelligence whistleblowers, according to three sources familiar with the matter.” Sounds like obstruction.

Maybe Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) really is serious about keeping this up. “Selfies, then, serve multiple purposes: They’re souvenirs whose value will increase should Warren become president, yes, but they’re also chances to connect with the person you’re actually voting for. And because the natural motivation is to then post the photos on social media, other people’s timelines are then filled with images of a candidate next to moving captions about why the photo is meaningful.” Brilliant.

A serious sign of weakness. “Trump and the state parties can’t give a good reason why they want to cancel the 2020 primaries because the real reason is weakness.”

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in serious trouble. “The nation’s longest-serving prime minister is holding on for his political life following a disappointing showing in Tuesday’s near dead-heat election, and his political messaging is largely to blame. He trotted out tried-and-true tactics like bashing Arabs and a narrative of his own indispensability, but this time they came up short.” They backfired, actually.

Seriously, who hasn’t played him? “U.S. President Donald Trump was ‘played’ by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on several occasions, said Trump’s former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday during a panel interview with Harvard professors.”