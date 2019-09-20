Unfortunately, only one party is serious about defending national security. “House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) warned of possible legal action Thursday if intelligence officials did not share a potentially explosive whistleblower complaint prompted by President Trump’s interactions with a foreign leader.”

Seriously? Campaigns are always about the future. “Interviews with Democratic voters and party leaders found near-unanimous admiration for the former president [Barack Obama] and his policies, a sense of nostalgia for what they recall as his dignified conduct — and, at the same time, a hunger for something new.”

No serious person can be surprised. CNN reports, “The White House and the Justice Department have advised the nation’s top intelligence agency that a controversial complaint involving President Donald Trump isn’t governed by laws covering intelligence whistleblowers, according to three sources familiar with the matter.” Sounds like obstruction.

Maybe Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) really is serious about keeping this up. “Selfies, then, serve multiple purposes: They’re souvenirs whose value will increase should Warren become president, yes, but they’re also chances to connect with the person you’re actually voting for. And because the natural motivation is to then post the photos on social media, other people’s timelines are then filled with images of a candidate next to moving captions about why the photo is meaningful.” Brilliant.

A serious sign of weakness. “Trump and the state parties can’t give a good reason why they want to cancel the 2020 primaries because the real reason is weakness.”

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in serious trouble. “The nation’s longest-serving prime minister is holding on for his political life following a disappointing showing in Tuesday’s near dead-heat election, and his political messaging is largely to blame. He trotted out tried-and-true tactics like bashing Arabs and a narrative of his own indispensability, but this time they came up short.” They backfired, actually.

Seriously, who hasn’t played him? “U.S. President Donald Trump was ‘played’ by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on several occasions, said Trump’s former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday during a panel interview with Harvard professors.”