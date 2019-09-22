

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) is surrounded by House staff members, including counsel Barry Berke, as former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski testifies on Capitol Hill on Sept. 17. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Opinion writer

We have gotten so used to chaotic, ineffective congressional hearings that when we see an effective grilling of a witness, especially one as cocky and deceitful as Corey Lewandowski, it is worth praising. This past week, House Judiciary Committee counsel Barry Berke eviscerated Lewandowski, establishing that Lewandowski lies on TV, received explicit orders to tell then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to stop investigating the Trump campaign, wouldn’t cooperate without an offer of immunity and knew what Trump was asking him to do was either illegal or wrong.

His seminar in cross-examination should prompt House chairmen to consider allowing counsel to do most, if not all, of the heavy lifting in the impeachment-related hearings.

Sit back and enjoy:

For all that we can say, well done, Mr. Berke.

