3. “It is not appropriate for any candidate … to ask for assistance from a foreign government.”

4. “I have been very reluctant to go down the path of impeachment … but … that may be the only remedy that is co-equal to the evil that that conduct represents.”

5. “This Republican Party today is running for cover and actually inadvertently supporting a coverup if what is alleged is true.”

Answers are: 1. Here, 2. here, 3. here, 4. here and 5. here